Kim Kardashian says husband Kanye West likes Trump, doesn't know about his politics

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her husband's controversial meeting with President Donald Trump.

The 38-year-old reality star -- who openly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election -- discussed Kanye West's recent Trump visit during an interview with Van Jones at Variety and Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit on Wednesday.

“I feel like he’s very misunderstood and the worst communicator,” Kardashian said. “But, when we talk about it, we have very similar politics. He’s very not political, actually, he just happens to like Donald Trump’s personality, but doesn’t know about the politics."

"So, I’ve educated him recently. I think it gets really misconstrued. He will always say he was friendly with him before, and he’s the same person and friendly with him now," she continued. "I could also co-exist with someone and still have different political views. My mom and my step-dad did that. It’s fine to be different and have your own view.”

In October, West announced he'd be taking a step back from politics, after months of making headlines with his contentious views, including saying he would support "abolishing" the 13th Amendment, which ended slavery. He later backtracked on that topic, saying he meant "amend."

"I could have easily been on social media and corrected him,” Kardashian said of her husband's bold claims. “But I believe people have their own journeys. I know his heart, so I know that one day what he’s been trying to say will come out. It’s taken a little long so I’m jumping in and helping out, but I know his heart so I never really stress too much.”

Also at the event, Kardashian met up with Alice Marie Johnson, whom she worked to get clemency for from Trump. The 63-year-old Alabama inmate was serving life without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. While speaking with Jones, Kardashian discussed why, after being a crime victim herself with her Paris robbery, she decided to advocate for Johnson.

"I just felt like taking myself out of being a victim. I don't ever really have a victim mentality. ... For me, personally, I've never taken on that," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star explained. "I've always tried to really genuinely learn. And I feel like the way I was living my lifestyle, not that anyone should go through that, but I learned so much from it, and I'm OK with my experience, and I do believe that it was meant to happen to me because I'm a different person because of it."

"When you become a mom, you change anyway, but I think when your life is at stake over material items, it's just... all of that stuff goes out the door. Like, none of it matters. Just my priorities completely changed, and what is important to me changed," she continued. "I'm a better mom because of it. The things I'll teach my kids are different."