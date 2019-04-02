Kim Kardashian reveals baby name she's considering for fourth child

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she's never officially named her children before they were born and she's had a chance to bond with them.

However, the reality TV star and businesswoman said that doesn't mean she doesn't mull over a few options beforehand.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, Kardashian spilled some family secrets when it comes to the baby-naming process.

"We all weigh in. I definitely take a family survey but it's usually after the baby is born and we're trying to figure out what the baby looks like," Kardashian, a mother of three, told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. "I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel that it really connects with the baby."

Kourtney admitted she's even tried out different names on different names on occasion — a process that once spanned an entire week.

"One day, Reign, his name was Preston for one whole day. I [knew] in my soul his name is Reign, and Scott didn't believe me," Kourtney explained, referring to her 4-year-old son. "It didn't work out."

Kimmel then asked Kardashian, who's expecting baby No. 4 via surrogate with husband Kanye West in May, if she has any names in mind.

"I actually do not, but I was Googling Armenian boys names last night ... and I couldn't really find anything," Kardashian said.

But then Kardashian clarified that there is actually one name she's considered.

"I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, my brother, Rob," the 38-year-old added. "But then it's like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn't like really go, but I really was feeling that or like Robert, and my brother approved it. So that's like, our one kind of name. Rob West."

A source told Fox News in January the couple are expecting a baby boy — which would be the second son for the pair, who also share son Saint, 3, and daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1.

In August, a source told Entertainment Tonight that West and Kardashian wanted four children: two girls and two boys.

"Kim and Kanye have always wanted a big family. Kim loved growing up with a lot of siblings and wants the same for her children," the source said. "[Kanye would] have as many [kids] as possible."

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.