Kardashians reveal what's coming to new Hulu show

Fans have to wait just one more month before "The Kardashians" airs on Hulu, but fortunately, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and their momager Kris Jenner are spilling details about what they can expect to see on the stars' revitalized TV series.

In a new interview, the famous sisters and the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch reveal some story lines eager fans will see play out on the small screen. But don't get it twisted: the new streaming show is going to look like an enhanced version of the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" show that was a hit on E!, per Variety.

The outlet reveals that the streamer will be launching two seasons, 40 episodes in total, of the reality series. It's being described as a "premium version" of the former reality show fans saw on E!, and it's said to be filmed "more documentary style" with upgraded visuals using drones.

Of course, the show about the Kardashians wouldn't make sense without the leading ladies' romantic lives being put on display. SKIMS mogul Kim admitted that the upcoming season will touch on both her public divorce from Kanye West and her blossoming relationship with "SNL" star Pete Davidson.

According to the mother of four, viewers will learn how she and Davidson "met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

"I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it," she added of her new romance with the comedian.

Kim's divorce from West will also be a talking point despite the fact that she's been vocal about wanting to keep their differences out of the spotlight.

"Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy," Kim told the outlet. "But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see."

The outlet reports that West is a "major arc" in the first episode, which airs on April 14.

Khloé's past drama with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True, 3, is also included.

"I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about," Khloé said. "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."

According to the report, Kris' ex Caitlyn Jenner will not appear in the Hulu series, but fans may catch glimpses of Rob Kardashian, the sisters' brother who has managed to stay behind the scenes in recent years.

Walt Disney Television’s chairman of entertainment, Dana Walden, also offered up some details about what it was like signing a deal with the Kardashians. He confirmed the streaming series came at a high price.

"We stepped up to a great deal that they very much deserve," Walden said. "Who would you want more for your unscripted slate than the Kardashians? They perfectly symbolize our strategy, which is taking big shots, but the right shots, and betting on incredible talent and best-in-class opportunities in each genre."

The famed family wrapped up their long-running E! reality show in June 2021 after 14 years on the air.

It was announced in December 2020 that they had signed a new deal with Hulu to produce content for the Disney-owned streamer , but details on their potential projects were kept relatively under wraps until now.

"The Kardashians" premieres on Thursday, April 14 and new episodes will be released every Thursday.