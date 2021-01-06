Kim Kardashian says she’s getting her ‘mind and body right’ amid Kanye West divorce rumors

Kim Kardashian is trying to kick off the New Year on the right foot despite a divorce from Kanye West that reportedly looms ahead.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 40, shared a note to her fans on Tuesday -- via her Instagram Stories -- that she and her sisters are launching into an intense workout regimen for the next 30 days.

"Sister Boot Camp starts this month! Plant Based and Two workouts a day for 30 days to get our mind and body right for this year!" Kardashian captioned the Story, in which two pairs of sneakers are featured – one a pair of Yeezy’s, created by her husband and the second from a competing brand, which West used to design for in years past.

News that Kardashian is "preparing to divorce" the rapper and fashion designer, 43, came on the heels of an announcement from Kardashian that she had sold a 20% stake in her company to Coty for $200 million.

Kardashian has not yet filed for divorce from West and a source relayed to People magazine on Wednesday that the mother of four is trying to "stay positive" for the sake of the couple’s children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

"December was a rough month for Kim. She has been living separately from Kanye. Over the holidays, it was hard for her to stay positive," said the insider. "She has been trying her best, though, for the kids. She stayed in Los Angeles for New Year's [Eve]. Kourtney and Khloé [Kardashian] were around to support her. She is very grateful to have her sisters to lean on."

Kardashian is also said to be"sad" about the growing prospect of a divorce from West, the source said.

"She just feels she has done everything in her power to make her marriage work," the source told People. "Even though she has been thinking about divorce for months, she hasn't filed because she feels terrible for the kids."

For the time being, Kardashian and the children are reportedly remaining at the family’s home in their gated community in Calabasas, Calif., which West owns the rights to, while Kardashian owns the adjoining plots of land near the home.

"She provides a safe and stable environment for the kids," the source said. "She is a great mom and the kids will be fine."