Kim Kardashian breaks down over Kanye West marital struggles in emotional 'KUWTK' clip

Kim Kardashian has addressed her marital strife with Kanye West.

Until Thursday night's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the 40-year-old reality star hadn't mentioned the struggles she's faced in her marriage publicly, though it has been widely reported for several months now.

"Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger," Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian said in a confessional. "Sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through."

Khloé then reached out directly to Kim while the family was visiting a cabin in Lake Tahoe.

"How are you and Kanye doing?" she asked.

"There's no fighting," Kim explained. "Like, now it's all calm so I just roll with it, you know?"

In a confessional, Khloé then revealed that her sister and West, 43, got in "a huge fight" before the trip began.

"I think he deserves someone that can and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming," Kim said in a flashback clip while crying and venting to sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. "I can't do that."

She continued: "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels and does everything and I can't. I feel like a f------ failure that it's a third marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f------ loser."

The star continued to cry as she referenced her previous marriages to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.

"But I can't even think about that, I want to be happy," she said in the flashback sequence.

Khloé then continued to address the downfall of her sister's marriage in a confessional.

"Kim is one of the most incredible human beings literally ever and she tries to protect their union at all costs, but it's hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders and I just want her to take care of herself, too," she said.

Kardashian and West married in 2014. They share four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.