Kid Rock teases new song, 'Don't Tell Me How To Live'

Kid Rock revealed he's releasing a new song, "Don't Tell Me How To Live."

The 50-year-old singer announced that the single and a music video would be released Friday on his Instagram account.

The musician posted an image of the Statue of Liberty wearing a face mask in his teaser.

Kid Rock also shared a photo on Twitter of himself holding up two middle fingers while at a studio.

KID ROCK CANCELS UPCOMING SHOWS AFTER ‘OVER HALF’ HIS BAND HAS COVID-19

"Remember this? S--t gets real this Friday Nov. 19th," he captioned the black and white photo.

Kid Rock's newest single comes after the rocker revealed his plans to release a 50-track album, although the plans have since been derailed due to the pandemic. The album would include 10 hip-hop tracks, 10 country tracks, 10 rock tracks and 20 unreleased songs, according to the Detroit Free Press.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, the tour that would accompany the album probably won't happen until 2022, Kid Rock admitted at his 50th birthday party. The tour would stop in 50 cities and kick off in the singer's home city of Detroit, the outlet reported.

The tour will likely be his last.

"I don’t want to be Mick Jagger up there," he said, according to the outlet. "I will say that’ll be the last time you can see me at my peak."

In August, Rock canceled concerts after "over half" of his band tested positive for coronavirus. He confirmed the news at the time in a string of tweets after a post by Billy Bob's Texas said the Aug. 27 and 28 shows were canceled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX APPn

In his tweets, Rock noted he was vaccinated and did not have COVID.