Khloe Kardashian says she was rejected because she 'was too big'

Khloe Kardashian is ready for her high fashion debut.

The 31-year-old reality star looks gorgeous in a new photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar, sporting minimal makeup and going barefoot.

Khloe gets candid on her 40-pound weight loss with the magazine, and admits that she now gets much more attention.

"I definitely think the fashion industry, and people in general, look at me more now that I've lost weight," she says. "Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing. There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists] or they had nothing in my size. I wasn't even that crazy big!"

"Other people actually said, 'I just can't work with you’ -- because I was too big," she adds. "That always hurt my feelings.”

Of course, shedding the pounds wasn't an easy task. Khloe says she first started hitting the gym as a way to deal with her "dark and toxic" home with her ex, Lamar Odom.

"At the time, my family didn't know what I was going through. It was the biggest secret I've kept. I just needed a place to go," she recalls. "They had a TV and I could watch 'The Real Housewives' on an elliptical. No one talked to me. I loved that solitude."

Now, she works with celeb trainer Gunnar Peterson and credits intense cardio, circuit training, and working out three to five times a week for her incredible results.

"I'm a beast at the gym," Khloe stresses. "I'm super competitive, and I'm a sweater. I'm like, 'Don't f--k with me and don't mess up my routine.'"

She and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, are their own biggest critics.

"I love that we can work out together. Because Kim sort of prances and is super cute and gorge, while Kourtney and I are dripping wet," Khloe reveals. "[Kourtney and I are] so mean to ourselves, we're like, 'Oh, our butts are hanging low! And our arms!' And literally it's been a week [since we worked out] -- I'm sure not much has changed."

The outspoken "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star admits she is vulnerable when it comes to people's opinions of her.

"I like to say I don't care what people say about me, but that's not true," she says. "Not wanting to go to certain places because I wonder what will be written about me the next day -- I hate that I carry that with me."

And she has no problem admitting she reads her Instagram comments.

"I think people who say they don't are lying," she says. "What's sad is that I can read 10 beautiful comments and then one bad one and I'm like, 'Ugh!'"

Khloe's not the only member of the Kardashian clan who's easily affected by the intense media scrutiny on the famous family.

"Kendall handles it so incredibly well, but I think Kylie -- she's a lot like me, just wanting to hang out with her friends and do things any normal 18-year-old can do, like go to the mall," Khloe says about her youngest sister. "Usually [18-year-olds] are only subject to judgment within their own circle. For Kylie, things are thrown on the front page on so many news outlets, but no one stops to think: this is an 18-year-old's life. She's just trying to figure it out."

But, of course, she wouldn't trade her job in reality television for the world.

"Most people see [their families] on holidays. We see each other every single day because it's part of our job," she says about her tight-knit family. "I love that, I really do."

