Lamar Odom says he left Taraji P. Henson for Khloe Kardashian: ‘I wish I would have done things different’

Lamar Odom is opening up to a grave mistake he made before he dated Khloe Kardashian.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star opened up about his life in an interview for an upcoming episode of TVOne’s “Uncensored.”

In the newly released clip from Odom’s conversation, the “Darkness to Light: A Memoir” author discussed his past relationship with actress Taraji P. Henson and the “immature” decision he made to leave her the way he did for reality television star Khloe Kardashian.

“I wish I would have done things different with her,” Odom said. “She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a black woman.”

FANS CRY PHOTOSHOP AS KHLOE KARDASHIAN MORPHS INTO A HUMAN BARBIE

The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant said his connection to Henson, 49, was one that stuck with him; he admitted that he kept a picture of the Oscar-nominated actress as a keepsake.

LAMAR ODOM SLEPT WITH UP TO 6 WOMEN A WEEK, PAID FOR ‘PLENTY OF ABORTIONS’: BOOK

“I used to carry her picture on the road with me,” Odom revealed in the clip. “Don’t nobody know that, except for the dudes that played with me. She gave me inspiration. A black woman working like that, that’s just as good with her craft as I am in my craft.”

Odom, 39, who is now dating personal trainer Sabrina Parr, 32, recalled one specific game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in which Henson really inspired him on the court, as the lefty said he played one of his better games because of the “Empire” actress.

LAMAR ODOM REVEALS HE SUFFERED 12 STROKES, 6 HEART ATTACKS WHILE IN COMA

“I remember we were on the road for our longest road trip and we were playing Cleveland. And I went off on their a--,” said Odom, adding: “But part of the inspiration of me going back to see her and getting back to LA was one of the reasons I kicked their a-- that night. I remember how I was feeling during that game and after that game. She inspired me.”

However, despite the adoration Odom harbored for the “Baby Boy” star, he admitted that he broke things off in part because of his growing feelings for Kardashian and not being able to come to grips with the delicate situation facing him.

“Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk. I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Odom’s episode of TVOne’s “Uncensored” airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.