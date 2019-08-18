Khloé Kardashian poses in bikini, says she's 'focused on me'

Khloé Kardashian put herself first this summer.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the “Revenge Body” host showed off her toned bikini bod and shared a message with her 97.5 million followers.

“This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. ♡ #focused #peace #strength,” the 35-year-old captioned the photo.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SAYS TRISTAN THOMPSON SPLIT IS 'STILL RAW'

KHLOE KARDASHIAN ATTENDS HIGH SCHOOL PROM WITH SUPER FAN

It didn’t take long for Kardashian’s famous family and friends to comment on her fit physique.

“You look soooo good! Major Goals,” sister Kim Kardashian wrote.

“You are a GODDESS,” mom Kris Jenner penned.

“You give us so much!” pal Simon Huck posted.

Kardashian also shared a picture of her “beach baby,” 1-year-old daughter True.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN RESPONDS TO CRITICISM OF DAUGHTER TRUE'S PINT-SIZE BENTLEY

KHLOE KARDASHIAN BLAMES TRISTAN THOMPSON, NOT JORDYN WOODS, FOR SPLIT

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star endured difficulties earlier this year amid a cheating scandal involving ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, sister Kylie Jenner’s longtime friend.

In July, Kardashian addressed her current feelings toward Thompson, 28.

“People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag emoji] to hate any individual,” Kardashian wrote at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their first child in April 2018.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.