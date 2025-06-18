Kevin Costner shares secret to raising 7 very different children in Hollywood spotlight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Costner is opening up about the most important role of his life – being a father.

The "Yellowstone" star, 70, has seven children ranging in age from teens to adults. Costner revealed that his decadeslong journey as a father of seven has taught him valuable lessons, including how to love each child uniquely.

"You love them all the same, but they are all different, so you find ways to do that without treating them all the same," Costner told People. "You've got to take into consideration their differences."

"If you just keep coming at them in a certain way, and you're not getting through, it's up to you to change a little bit," he continued. "Maybe your messaging, maybe how you do it. You have to adjust to their individuality."

The "Field of Dreams" star shares his oldest children — Annie, 41, Lily, 38, and Joe, 37 — with ex-wife Cindy Silva. He shares his son, Liam, 28, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney. He also shares children Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 14, with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner .

The Oscar-winning actor is no stranger to a busy schedule, and Costner shared that his children are no different. With busy agendas, he admitted that family reunions are not always the easiest to coordinate.

"It’s here and there now," he said. "Trying to gather them all [together at the same time] is very difficult as they all move through the directions of their life."

Despite their hectic schedules, Costner shared that creating a "home" for his children is paramount.

"You try to provide a place that they'll want to return to," he remarked. "I always design my homes for me and mine — for my children and their children — so that they enjoy coming back."

Costner's family recently celebrated a family milestone – his son Cayden's graduation.

He shared that all of his children came to see Cayden graduate.

"It'll be a four or five-day [event], hanging out for as long as we can," Costner told the media outlet of the sweet reunion.

"We're all really proud of him… [This is] one of those things that mark his life, and he's done it beautifully."

When it comes to parenting, Costner told Fox News Digital last month, "I don't know, the advice thing, I'd like them to see how I do my work. I take it seriously. I'm a public school guy. I was often at the wrong end of the bell curve. There was too much math, and there was not enough history. And I was made to feel like a dumbbell."

"Because if you don't do well in that thing, you're a dumbbell . So, I always thought I was a daydreamer. I think I don't know what advice I give them, other than I hope they can find that yellow brick road, you know, to land on it and have the courage to go forward and don't let the economics drive their decisions in their lives. Find what they love."