Kevin Costner dismisses retirement talk as he pushes forward with new projects at 70

Kevin Costner isn't looking to retire anytime soon.

The "Yellowstone" star, 70, has enjoyed a long, successful career in Hollywood, and with his ongoing "Horizon" western saga, he's not showing any signs of slowing down. In a new interview, he explained why retirement isn't on the table for him.

"I don't even think about retiring, because I'll just move to the next thing that captures my imagination," Costner admitted to People.

He explained that "imagination is what determines what I do, not a boss."

The actor continued, "I think we're all different and we have different things happening for us. I've felt really lucky in my life. I'd like to think that I worked for all of it, but not everybody can live by the same blueprint."

Costner made his film debut in 1981 with "Malibu Hot Summer," and he's been working steadily ever since. With acting roles in movies like "The Postman" and "The Bodyguard," as well as projects like the four-part "Horizon" saga and the classic "Dances with Wolves" that he's directed as well as starred in, it seems clear that he has worked for what he has.

He explained to People that he doesn't have a "bucket list" per se, "but certainly my eyes and my enthusiasms are wide open and very big."

Costner said, "I've so enjoyed life and imagining what I can do, what can I be about and what makes a difference. Not only to me, but to other people. What just satisfies me?"

"I go through that whole idea, and you realize it's about time. It's a rush to get to all of them," he concluded.

Costner currently has a number of projects in the works. Last year, he released the first two parts of "Horizon," the western film series he's writing, directing and starring in. The third movie is currently in production, with a fourth slated to follow.

He's also writing and starring in two additional movies that are currently in pre-production, and is producing four television projects.

The "Field of Dreams" star is also busy in his personal life as a father of seven. He shares his oldest children — Annie, 41, Lily, 38, and Joe, 37 — with ex-wife Cindy Silva. He shares his son, Liam, 28, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney. He also shares children Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 14, with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

When it comes to parenting, Costner told Fox News Digital last month, "I don't know, the advice thing, I'd like them to see how I do my work. I take it seriously. I'm a public school guy. I was often at the wrong end of the bell curve. There was too much math, and there was not enough history. And I was made to feel like a dumbbell."

"Because if you don't do well in that thing, you're a dumbbell. So, I always thought I was a daydreamer. I think I don't know what advice I give them, other than I hope they can find that yellow brick road, you know, to land on it and have the courage to go forward and don't let the economics drive their decisions in their lives. Find what they love."