Kevin Bacon returns to high school where ‘Footloose’ was filmed 40 years later

Kick off your Sunday shoes, because Kevin Bacon has returned to the school where the 1984 cult classic, "Footloose" was filmed over 40 years ago.

Bacon, who starred as Ren McCormack in "Footloose," visited Payson High in Utah, the school that was the setting of the 1984 film. He was convinced to return by none other than the students themselves.

The students spent months posting social media videos re-enacting scenes and dances from the iconic film with the hashtag #bacontopayson, in hopes of bringing the actor back to the school.

‘FOOTLOOSE’ STAR KEVIN BACON EMBRACES FARMING, HOME COOKING FAR FROM HOLLYWOOD

Back in March, Bacon confirmed via video message to the students that he would visit the school, and he came through on his promise on Saturday, April 20.

Bacon returned to the school, which is set to be relocated, on their last prom night.

"Go Lions! Here we are with this beautiful, beautiful spot on this beautiful, beautiful day," Bacon said to Payson High students, according to video posted by Salt Lake City's ABC 4. "It’s been a long time – 40 years – that just blows my mind, you know. Things look a little different around here. I’d say the thing that looks the most different is me."

JENNIFER ANISTON, GEORGE CLOONEY, KEVIN BACON'S EARLY STRUGGLES BEFORE HOLLYWOOD FAME

"When I first heard about this Bacon to Payson thing, I was like ‘Wow, this is crazy.’ But you were all just tireless. Unrelenting … You talked me into it," Bacon said.

"I think it’s great to see that kind of commitment to anything. I also think that it’s amazing the power that this movie has had to just kind of bring people together, and connect on the basic ideas there are behind the movie – you know, standing up to authority sometimes, and to being forgiving of people who are not exactly the same as you, and for standing up for your own freedoms and your right to express yourself, and for having compassion for other people," the actor continued.

"And that’s what all of you have shown here, by turning what could be just a movie star coming back to get pat on the back, into something really positive. And that’s what we’re going to do today when we build these kits," Bacon continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The students helped create 5,000 "essential resource kits" for youth and schools in support of Bacon's charity SixDegrees, according to The Associated Press.

"Thank you, thank you so much, and thank you especially for the commitment to giving back to your community and to the people you’re sharing this planet with, and I’m thrilled we’re going to be working here together today," Bacon said to the students.

Also during his visit, Bacon returned to his original locker from the movie, in a video posted by Today, which was decorated with memorabilia by students currently enrolled at the school.

"Footloose," a movie that served as a breakthrough for Bacon, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.