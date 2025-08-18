'Ketamine Queen' to plead guilty in Matthew Perry drug overdose case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jasveen Sangha, known as "the Ketamine Queen," will plead guilty in the death of Hollywood star Matthew Perry.

She agreed to plead guilty to five federal criminal charges, including providing the ketamine that led to Perry’s death in 2023, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Sangha is the fifth and final defendant charged in the overdose death of the "Friends" star to strike a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, avoiding a trial that had been planned for September.

The "Friends" star died on Oct. 28, 2023, after an apparent drowning in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time. He was 54.

Sangha agreed to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

She admitted in the agreement to selling four vials of ketamine to another man, Cody McLaury, hours before he died from an overdose in 2019. McLaury had no relationship to Perry.

Prosecutors will drop three other counts related to the distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine that was unrelated to the Perry case.

Authorities charged five people in connection to Perry's death in August 2024.

Sangha was charged along with Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Eric Fleming, Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and Dr. Mark Chavez.

Iwamasa, Fleming and Chavez all agreed to plea deals in 2024. Dr. Plasencia later pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of the dissociative drug in July 2025.

Perry's assistant originally obtained ketamine for the actor from Dr. Plasencia.

On Oct. 12, Plasencia arrived at Perry's home with ketamine vials after the actor had a ketamine infusion from a medical doctor. Plasencia administered a "large" dose of ketamine to Perry, who experienced an "adverse medical reaction." The ketamine had caused a significant spike in Perry's systolic blood pressure and caused his body to "freeze up," prohibiting him from talking or moving. Iwamasa and Plasencia moved Perry to a couch, according to the plea agreement.

Iwamasa began to look for additional sources of ketamine as Perry's addiction spiraled out of control, authorities claimed. The assistant eventually contacted Fleming, who allegedly worked as a middleman for Sangha.

"The Ketamine Queen" allegedly maintained a stash house located in North Hollywood, California, used for the purpose of "manufacturing, storing, and distributing controlled substances, including methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and ketamine, a Schedule III controlled substance," according to court documents.

Fleming allegedly delivered 25 vials of ketamine on Oct. 14 and an additional 25 vials on Oct. 24. The actor's assistant injected Perry six to eight times a day between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27, authorities claimed.

The fatal dose was given to Perry from Sangha's stash.

Sangha will officially change her plea to guilty at an upcoming hearing, where sentencing will be scheduled, prosecutors said. She could get up to 45 years in prison.

