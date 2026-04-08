'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in Matthew Perry's death

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Jasveen Sangha, known as "the Ketamine Queen," was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the death of actor Matthew Perry, by United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett.

Sangha is the third person out of five who pleaded guilty to be sentenced in connection to the actor's death from a drug overdose in October 2023, avoiding a trial that had been planned for September.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors had recommended a 15-year sentence, alleging she ran an "elaborate drug operation" which paid for her lifestyle.

"For years…Sangha operated a high-volume drug trafficking business out of her North Hollywood residence," prosecutors argued, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. "To cultivate her business, [Sangha] marketed herself as an exclusive dealer who catered to high-profile Hollywood clientele…While [Sangha] worked to expand and profit from her drug trafficking, she knew – and disregarded – the grave harm her conduct was causing."

'KETAMINE QUEEN' TO PLEAD GUILTY IN MATTHEW PERRY DRUG OVERDOSE CASE

Her attorney's wrote that due to her lack of a criminal record and the fact that she has been a good inmate while in jail since her 2024 indictment, that the time she has already served should be sufficient.

She agreed to plead guilty to five federal criminal charges, including providing the ketamine that led to Perry’s death in August 2025, and to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

She admitted in the agreement to selling four vials of ketamine to another man, Cody McLaury, hours before he died from an overdose in 2019. McLaury had no relationship to Perry.

Prosecutors dropped three other counts unrelated to Perry's case, in relation to distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

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Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home after an apparent drowning.

According to The New York Times, Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, addressed the court, telling Sangha: "I feel bad for you Miss Sangha. I don’t hate you. You are a drug dealer."

In addition to Sangha, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Eric Fleming, Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and Dr. Mark Chavez were also charged in connection to the death of Perry. Iwamasa, Fleming and Chavez all agreed to plea deals in 2024, with Dr. Plasencia later pleading guilty to four counts of distribution of the dissociative drug in July 2025.

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Fleming, who worked as a middleman for Sangha, allegedly delivered 25 vials of ketamine on Oct. 14 and an additional 25 vials on Oct. 24. The actor's assistant injected Perry six to eight times a day between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27, authorities claimed.

The fatal dose was given to Perry from Sangha's stash.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

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