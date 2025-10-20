Keri Russell refuses plastic surgery trend sweeping Hollywood as she stays natural

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keri Russell is proud to stay natural.

The 49-year-old actress hasn't given in to the plastic surgery trend taking over Hollywood. Russell said staying all natural makes her feel "unique" in an interview with People magazine.

Russell opened up about the conversation surrounding plastic surgery while talking about her character in "The Diplomat," Kate Wyler. The U.S. diplomat's looks are often scrutinized in the Netflix political drama.

"I’m totally empathetic," Russell told the outlet about her character's struggle. "It’s such a weird thing being a woman. Everyone has an opinion about the way you look, the way you dress, the way your hair is."

"It’s just the nature of our society. But I also find it really enjoyable, I mean, it’s like a fun thing to play," she continued.

"I like how cranky she is about it, and how she’s always trying to fight people about it, and is rude about it. I love it. I find it delightful."

Russell noted society is "inundated" with movie stars in their 50s and 60s who look amazing thanks to plastic surgery, and pointed out that even people in their 20s are opting in to the cosmetic craze.

"It’s something my girlfriends and I talk about all the time," she said. "Plastic surgery is having such a moment right now — men, women, 20-year-olds. I mean, it is around."

"We’re inundated with these movie stars. Even though they might be 50 or 60 years old, they look amazing."

"I like the way I look on the show, and it’s amazing that I feel like that’s strange, like that’s a unique thing to look like that, but it is." — Keri Russell

However, Russell said she embraces how she looks on the show.

"I watch this show, and I’m like, I do not look like that, you know," she admitted.

"I like the way I look on the show, and it’s amazing that I feel like that’s strange, like that’s a unique thing to look like that, but it is," she added.

Russell first rose to fame with her role in "Felicity," which premiered in 1998 and ran for four seasons, ending in 2002.

