Disney's 'Mickey Mouse Club' star Keri Russell alleges girls who looked 'sexually active' got cut from show

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera also starred on the Disney show

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published | Updated
Success and scandal have been synonymous with the talent produced inside the Mickey Mouse Club back in the '90s. Just look at former members Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

But Keri Russell, who managed to evade some of the unfortunate child-star narratives that others succumbed to, is shedding light on a scandalous story of her own: why she was potentially kicked off the show.

Stopping by Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast, "Dinner's on Me," Russell suggested that maturing was likely what got certain cast members, including herself, removed from the show. Ferguson prompted Russell's startling admission, asking whether there was an age cut-off for being on the show.

KERI RUSSELL CLAIMS SHE WAS MICKEY MOUSE CLUB'S 'LEAST TALENTED,' JOKES 'NOT EVERYONE GOT OUT ALIVE'

J.C. Chasez from NSYNC on the left and Keri Russell 6th from the left in a picture with the cast of "The All New Mickey Mouse Club"

Keri Russell (fourth from the right) poses with her "All New Mickey Mouse Club" castmates, including NSYNC member J.C. Chasez (left). (Buena Vista Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection)

"Yeah, it's usually girls who look like they were sexually active, which probably I was one of the first," she admitted. "They're like, "She's out! She is out! That one is gone!" she joked.

"Meanwhile, the boys stayed 'till they were like 19," Russell lamented. "I was like, ‘Um, by the way, I had sex with that person. I know that they've had sex.'"

"Pregnant musketeers aren't on the roster," she stated. "So I left at probably 17-ish."

Nikki DeLoach, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, T.J. Fantini, Tate Lynche appear in a promo shot for "The All New Mickey Mouse Club"

Keri Russell, not pictured, worked with Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears (all pictured) on her last season of "The All New Mickey Mouse Club." (Buena Vista Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Russell also explained how she landed the role on "The All New Mickey Mouse Club," having attended a Denver casting call with some friends.

"I think back then Disney was looking for kids that were kind of, like, normal," she told Ferguson. In a candid interview with W Magazine last year, Russell claimed she was "the least talented" of the cast.

Keri Russell with extremely curly hair in a red top and jeans soft smiling in a portrait

Keri Russell appeared on "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" for three seasons. (CBS via Getty Images)

"I was there at a time when there were a lot of famous kids there," she told the outlet. "And I say this completely truthfully: I was literally the least talented one there. I'm not kidding. When I look at those kids, I'm like, why in the world did they pick me? Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears. It was wild." 

JC Chasez in a t-shirt, Keri Russell in a one-shoulder tank top, Justin Timberlake in a leather jacket and Chris Kirkpatrick in a red shirt

Former Mickey Mouse musketeers Keri Russell, JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake pose for a photo together at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards, with fellow NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Speaking of how her career trajectory deviated from other big names, Russell told Ferguson, "I think what's really the creepiest part of kid acting is usually it's one or two kids with all adults. And so that really accelerates the adultification of everything. And for the ‘Mickey Mouse Club,’ there were 19 of us. The adults were invisible to me. You know what I mean?"

Keri Russell in a black low cut blazer on the carpet

Keri Russell, now 48, says she was probably kicked off the Disney Channel show because she looked "sexually active." (Araya Doheny/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

All of the kids appearing on the show did have to have a parent with them, according to Russell. "I was 15 to 17. So I think that is what was unique about being a kid actor at such a young age. So I wasn't completely alone with all the adults. And I think that was helpful."

