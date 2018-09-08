Kendall Jenner says she's 'happy' for friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner loves love!

The 22-year-old model appeared on Thursday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she was asked about her model pal, Hailey Baldwin’s engagement to Justin Bieber.

"Whatever makes them happy, I’m happy,” Jenner replied. "I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. So everybody’s happy, and that makes me happy.”

The on-again-off-again couple got engaged over the summer after a whirlwind romance. The Biebs has always been close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and was even rumored to be hooking up with Kourtney Kardashian back in 2016.

Jenner didn’t mention the connection on the show, but she did bring up a habit of Baldwin’s she can’t stand.

"I hate her for this. She makes me so nervous when she does this,” the reality star noted when host Jimmy Fallon explained that Baldwin opens bottles with her teeth. "I yell at her every time, because it hurts my teeth. I’m like, ‘I love you, but this is crazy.’"

And though she was willing to open up about her famous friends, Jenner refused to pick a “favorite baby” out of her three new nieces — True Thompson, Stormi Webster, and Chicago West.

"I won’t name names,” she insisted.

