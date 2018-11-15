Kelly Ripa roasts co-host Ryan Seacrest during awards ceremony speech

Kelly Ripa razzed her “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest when he was honored at the Giants of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts ceremony at Gotham Hall.

“He’s the youngest ever recipient of the Giants award. If Merv Griffin and Dick Clark had a baby — and Dinah Shore was the midwife — that would be Seacrest,” she quipped.

ID network’s Paula Zahn was also honored, with her boss Henry Schleiff hosting her table.

He later met up with pals Regis and Joy Philbin at the Polo Bar.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.