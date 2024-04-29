Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack recalls near-death experience after stepping in rat urine

Jack Osbourne recalled nearly dying from a bacterial infection he contracted while filming in Malaysia.

Osbourne, the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, was hospitalized after he came down with the "crazy viral disease" leptospirosis about two weeks after leaving Malayasia. The TV personality had traveled on to Finland when he began experiencing symptoms.

"I’d gone and done some filming in a place called Bario in Malaysia … and we were doing a jungle track," Osbourne explained during an episode of "The Osbournes Podcast." "I got really sick when I got out of the jungle, but it took about two weeks incubation period."

Osbourne claimed he "literally was dying. This wasn’t like a fake thing."

Kelly Osbourne, Jack's sister, chimed in with Sharon's reaction, saying "The Talk" host was "screaming her head off" and "calling the military."

"Having a tropical disease when you’re in Finnish Lapland ... they were looking at me like, ‘We don’t know what to do.’ So I got medevaced from Finish Lapland … to Helsinki," Jack explained. "I get put into the university hospital there. No one speaks English in Finland at all. It's not like Sweden or Denmark."

"So, I get flown to London."

Doctors had trouble diagnosing Jack, who explained his body was "shutting down."

"At this point, I’m like five days into my body legitimately shutting down, and I’m lying in this bed, I haven’t eaten, my kidneys and liver are like going into failure, and I'm like, ‘Uh, I’m f---ing losing it.’"

One doctor even suggested he might have HIV.

"This guy who was the head of tropical diseases for the NHS, he’s like the number one guy, left and at 7 a.m. comes running into my room days later like, ‘I’ve got it!’" Jack shared.

The doctor revealed Jack had contracted Weil's disease, or leptospirosis.

"I got it because I’ve got leech bites on the bottom of my feet," he noted. "I was swimming and bathing in a river, and we were climbing on rocks and jumping into this jungle river and I stepped in a puddle on this boulder … and it had rat’s piss in it."

Weil's disease is a "severe infection," which can manifest with fever, renal failure, jaundice, hemorrhage, and respiratory distress, according to the National Institutes of Health.

