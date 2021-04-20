Kelly Osbourne confesses she relapsed after almost four years of sobriety

Kelly Osbourne revealed she's relapsed after staying sober for nearly four years.

The media personality, 36, told fans Monday on her Instagram Stories that she's not "proud" of her actions and is already working to get "back on track."

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery," Osbourne admitted. "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track."

As of Monday, the former "Fashion Police" host said she's sober again and will be "sober tomorrow."

KELLY OSBOURNE REVEALS SHE HAD GASTRIC SLEEVE SURGERY TWO YEARS AGO AMID WEIGHT LOSS

"But I’ve learned it truly is just one day at a time," Osbourne continued. "I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love."

Osbourne got sober in 2017. She previously said she depended on drugs and alcohol to help deal with her depression.

In 2019, she celebrated two years sober. "I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good."

KELLY OSBOURNE SHOWS OFF TRIMMED-DOWN FIGURE AFTER REVEALING 85-POUND WEIGHT LOSS

"Things got really dark," Osbourne reflected. "I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self-medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did."

"I have [spent] the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f— I really am without a camera in my face," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's been a difficult time for the Osbourne family as Kelly's mother, Sharon, left her CBS talk show "The Talk" in late March after an investigation into allegations of racist behavior and an on-air dispute with co-host Sheryl Underwood.