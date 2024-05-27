Kelly Osbourne says Hollywood exec told her she was ‘too fat’ for TV, would ‘look better’ if she lost weight

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kelly Osbourne is recalling her early days in Hollywood.

On a recent episode of her family's podcast, "The Osbournes Podcast," Kelly shared a rude incident with her co-hosts: her mother Sharon, father Ozzy and brother Jack.

"When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office, and he was putting golf balls into a cup and gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better," Kelly remembered.

The 39-year-old TV personality said it happened after she was cast in the 2003 film, "Freaky Friday." The adaptation of the 1976 movie starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

"I just booked a movie with Lindsay Lohan, ‘Freaky Friday.' I was gonna play her best friend, and then it was right before mom got diagnosed with cancer, so I quit," Osbourne noted. "And he was just saying, ‘You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight.’"

Jack immediately stated that's "the most L.A. s--- ever."

"I know," Kelly responded before saying: "As he's putting golf balls into a cup in his office. And I was just, like, this is the most insulting f------g [thing]."

Last month, Osbourne denied taking Ozempic after losing 85 pounds since the birth of her first child.

In an interview with Extra, Kelly shot down rumors she used the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is prescribed off-label for weight loss, after she and boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed their son Sidney in November 2022.

"I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic," Osbourne said.

Kelly told Extra she had embarked on her weight-loss journey due to health concerns.

"I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy," Kelly said. "Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.