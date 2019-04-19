Kelly Clarkson addresses Carrie Underwood 'feud' rumors, claps back at tabloid with hilarious reply

Kelly Clarkson was surprised to hear she had beef with fellow "American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood.

The 36-year-old singer said it wasn't until a friend sent her Star magazine's latest cover that she learned there were rumors about a "secret feud" between herself and the country music icon. The tabloid's cover claims the pair have been "trashing each other to friends" and vows to explain how the "bad blood" started.

Clarkson found the exclusive comical — and dismissed the allegations with a hilarious complaint.

KELLY CLARKSON FIRES BACK AT OPENLY GAY 'VOICE' CONTESTANT WHO ACCUSED HER OF BEING 'SMALL-MINDED'

"Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin,'" Clarkson wrote in a Thursday tweet, which has received more than 15,000 likes.

Fans were quick to defend the "American Idol" alums' friendship, posting videos and funny GIFs to voice their disappointment with what Clarkson deemed a hoax article.

"Can be found easily online ... Fierce enemies," one Twitter user sarcastically replied.

"You and @carrieunderwood really need a duet song to end this endless nonsense reports!!! Love you both !!!" a fan suggested, along with a GIF of former "Idol" judge Simon Cowell shaking his head.

'AMERICAN IDOL' CONTESTANT SPARKS KELLY CLARKSON COMPARISONS, WOWS JUDGES WITH AUDITION

"They just needed to sell it. You look beautiful as always! I haven't seen one bad pick of you! Stay humble," a third assured the star.

Another user claimed, "Carrie didn't get the bad pic because there is no bad pic of Carrie."

But Clarkson took the comment in stride.

"Hahaha touché well, I have PLENTY of rough ones ha! But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble this is what I tell myself," Clarkson replied.

Underwood has not yet publicly commented on the rumors. However, the two have been pals for years.

In September, Clarkson praised the 36-year-old singer-songwriter for breaking her silence on her difficult pregnancy history. In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," Underwood revealed she suffered three miscarriages before getting pregnant with baby No. 2.

“I’m so happy for [Underwood] cause I didn’t know a lot of the situations that were going on behind the scenes, and I have a lot of friends that have gone through that several times as well," Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight, adding that it was "really cool" of her to open up.

“I was emailing her because I was like, ‘It’s so important that you talk about it,'" she continued.