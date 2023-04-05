Kelly Clarkson bashes ex Brandon Blackstock in new song amid legal drama

Kelly Clarkson isn't afraid to show the world how she really feels.

In a new clip she shared to social media, the singer teased an upcoming song called "Mine," and it seems clear the song is about her dramatic divorce from ex-husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock.

The video shows Kelly in a studio recording the song, and she can be heard singing a cappella into a microphone.

"Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used, like you did mine," she sang in the short clip.

KELLY CLARKSON RIPS EX-HUSBAND BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IN SHOW'S KARAOKE SEGMENT

In her caption, she revealed that the song will be released on April 14, and she added three emojis: a wine glass, a broken heart and a sun.

It's not clear what the emoji are supposed to represent, but it could be that she's giving more clues to the rest of the lyrics from the song.

This new track will be part of her album "Chemistry." She hasn't announced a release date for the full album, but has said it's "coming soon."

She's also said the album will be about "the arc of an entire relationship," and while she's been working on songs for the past three years, she originally wasn't sure she'd even release them.

KELLY CLARKSON'S KIDS TELL HER THEY ‘WISH MOMMY AND DADDY WERE IN THE SAME HOUSE’ AFTER DIVORCE: ‘IT KILLS ME’

Given all the information she's shared about both her music and her divorce, it seems obvious that the new song, as well as the entire album, will be based on her marriage and subsequent split from Blackstock, her former manager.

The two were married in 2013, but they knew each other previously as Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, owns the music management company that represented Clarkson beginning in 2007.

In 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce, and since then she's been dealing with legal trouble with the two Blackstock men.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While the divorce was settled last year, with Clarkson receiving primary physical custody of their two children, River and Remington, while still paying their father $45,000 a month in child support, a legal battle concerning business with Narvel is ongoing.

Narvel sued Clarkson in 2020 for allegedly failing to pay the management company their rightful commission. He said she owed him $1.4 million as well as $5.4 million for future commission as part of their original agreement that she would pay 15% of her earnings to the company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clarkson filed a countersuit on the grounds that the Blackstocks had violated the California Labor Code because they were never actually licensed to do their jobs.