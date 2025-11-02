Katy Perry confirms new relationship status as Justin Trudeau's Halloween costume sparks buzz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's new romance is continuing to heat up as both the pop star and the former Canadian prime minister appeared to make cheeky references to each other over Halloween weekend.

During her Lifetimes Tour concert stop in Prague on Oct. 30, the 41-year-old singer clarified her relationship status while rejecting a fan's marriage proposal.

In a clip shared by a fan on TikTok, Perry was seen onstage as she called out a concert-goer who held up a sign asking her to marry him.

"This guy is trying to get me to marry him, and he has a ring in his hand," she told the audience before adding, "No! I am dating someone else for crying out f------ loud."

Meanwhile, Trudeau, 53, sparked online buzz when he showed off his Halloween costume, which seemed to be inspired by one of Perry's most viral moments.

On Friday, Trudeau posted a photo of himself in a bright blue inflatable shark suit as he posed alongside his son Hadrien, 11, who was dressed up as a surfer in all black.

In the image, the politician was seen holding up a prop surfboard that featured a big bite mark and fake blood. Trudeau wrapped his other arm around Hadrien, who had smeared fake blood on the side of his face.

In other images that Trudeau included in his slideshow, he and Hadrien were seen crafting the surfboard together.

"Ready for Halloween with Hadrien: he’s the surfer, I’m the shark (to his left). We built the costume together — a little father-son Halloween teamwork," Trudeau wrote in the caption along with a French translation.

Many social media users interpreted Trudeau's shark costume as a playful nod to Perry’s famous "Left Shark" backup dancer from her 2015 Super Bowl halftime show.

During her performance, Perry memorably sang while flanked by two backup dancers dressed up as sharks. The dancer on her left, Bryan Gaw, who was famously dubbed "Left Shark," became an internet sensation for his uncoordinated and seemingly improvised dance moves.

Fans pointed out that Trudeau's shark suit appeared to be nearly identical in color and style to the costumes worn by Perry's performers. In addition, Instagram users took note of his "to his left" reference.

"I’ll dress up as Katy Perry and then you and I can pretend to be together!" one fan commented.

"TO HIS LEFT," another added along with clapping hands emojis.

Trudeau shares Hadrien and son Xavier, 18, as well as daughter Ella-Grace, 16, with his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The former couple announced they were separating after 18 years of marriage in 2023.

Perry and her former fiancé Orlando Bloom, who share daughter Daisy Dove, 5, ended their relationship in June.

The "Firework" singer and Trudeau were first spotted dining together in July at Le Violon in Montréal, per footage obtained by TMZ.

Days after the pair were spotted dining together, Trudeau and Ella-Grace attended the "Teenage Dream" crooner's sold-out concert in Canada.

In early October, Perry and Trudeau were photographed kissing while aboard the singer's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara.

After the duo's PDA-filled photos were published, Perry appeared to break her silence on their romance during a London concert while making a cheeky reference to her ex Bloom, who hails from the U.K.

"London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?" Perry told the crowd, according to the Sun.

"No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore," she quipped, per the outlet.

In a video obtained by the Sun, Perry also hinted at their connection while rejecting another mid-concert proposal from a fan.

"I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago," the hitmaker joked.

Perry and Trudeau made their first public appearance together while walking out of the Crazy Horse Paris on Oct. 25. According to TMZ, the couple attended a cabaret show at the Parisian hot spot in celebration of the pop star's 41st birthday.

The couple were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand. At one point, Perry lovingly glanced at Trudeau.

Earlier this week, an insider told Page Six that Trudeau is completely enamored with Perry.

"He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman," the source shared. "They are simpatico on everything including politics, kids and French food."

"They both have a sparkle for each other," the insider added.