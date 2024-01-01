Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin leans on pal Jane Fonda after filing for divorce: ‘My heart is broken’

The 'My Life on the D List' star married marketing executive Randy Bick on New Year's Day 2020

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Kathy Griffin is getting by with a little help from her friend.

On Sunday, the actress and comedienne took to Instagram and posted two photos of herself spending time with Jane Fonda. The post came shortly after the 63-year-old filed for divorce from marketing executive Randy Bick. They were married for nearly four years.

"My girlfriends are going to get me through this," Griffin captioned the post.

KATHY GRIFFIN FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER NEARLY 4 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

"Last night I had to use the bat phone," she shared. "Me… ‘Fonda, it’s Griffin. My heart is broken. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep.’"

"Jane… ‘Come on over kid. I’ll make you something. You’ll eat and I’ll listen,’" Griffin shared about the "Barbarella" actress, 86.

Many celebs took to the comments section to express their support for Griffin.

"Oh Kathy," wrote Debra Messing. "You are loved and supported and you will rise out of this life’s difficult chapter stronger. You are a survivor. I’m so so sorry you’re hurting. I wish I could take it away."

"You. Will. Get. Through. This.," wrote Kristin Chenoweth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A close-up of Kathy Griffin and Jane Fonda smiling together

Kathy Griffin (right) turned to Jane Fonda (left) for support after she filed for divorce. (Lester Cohen/WireImage)

"I’m so sorry you’re in pain how wonderful to have that support you’ll get through this I promise honey," chimed Carnie Wilson.

Griffin filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday citing "irreconcilable differences."

Griffin and Bick married on New Year’s Day, less than three years after she was fired by CNN from her annual New Year’s Eve hosting gig with Anderson Cooper. At the time, she faced backlash for posting a picture of herself holding what looked like the decapitated head of then-President Trump.

The exes began dating in 2011 but didn’t wed until Jan. 2020. The ceremony was officiated by Lily Tomlin, Fonda’s former "Grace and Frankie" co-star.

Kathy Griffin leaning back against Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin (left) and Randy Bick (right) attend HBO's official 2019 Emmys after party on September 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

The "My Life on D List" comedian appeared to reference the divorce on her social media, writing, "Well …. s---. This sucks."

Griffin said she and Bick have a prenuptial agreement, requesting the court not award any spousal support, TMZ first reported. The couple have no children together.

She was previously married to actor Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A close-up of Kathy Griggin wearing a black floral blouse

Kathy Griffin attends "60th Anniversary at The Improv" on November 07, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.  (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She accused Moline of stealing from her on "Larry King Live" in 2006 and says she put their troubles into her act.

"Well, you know I didn’t think it would last [because] he’s 18 years younger than I am!" Griffin told People magazine in 2016 of her relationship with Bick. "We’ve been together five years now, and we have a great time, and he’s very sweet and very mellow. He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy. He’s not like a Hollywood guy."

Griffin is also returning to the spotlight next year with a new comedy tour called "My Life on the PSTD-List."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending