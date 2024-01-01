Kathy Griffin leans on pal Jane Fonda after filing for divorce: ‘My heart is broken’

Kathy Griffin is getting by with a little help from her friend.

On Sunday, the actress and comedienne took to Instagram and posted two photos of herself spending time with Jane Fonda. The post came shortly after the 63-year-old filed for divorce from marketing executive Randy Bick. They were married for nearly four years.

"My girlfriends are going to get me through this," Griffin captioned the post.

KATHY GRIFFIN FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER NEARLY 4 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

"Last night I had to use the bat phone," she shared. "Me… ‘Fonda, it’s Griffin. My heart is broken. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep.’"

"Jane… ‘Come on over kid. I’ll make you something. You’ll eat and I’ll listen,’" Griffin shared about the "Barbarella" actress, 86.

Many celebs took to the comments section to express their support for Griffin.

"Oh Kathy," wrote Debra Messing. "You are loved and supported and you will rise out of this life’s difficult chapter stronger. You are a survivor. I’m so so sorry you’re hurting. I wish I could take it away."

"You. Will. Get. Through. This.," wrote Kristin Chenoweth.

"I’m so sorry you’re in pain how wonderful to have that support you’ll get through this I promise honey," chimed Carnie Wilson.

Griffin filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday citing "irreconcilable differences."

Griffin and Bick married on New Year’s Day, less than three years after she was fired by CNN from her annual New Year’s Eve hosting gig with Anderson Cooper. At the time, she faced backlash for posting a picture of herself holding what looked like the decapitated head of then-President Trump.

The exes began dating in 2011 but didn’t wed until Jan. 2020. The ceremony was officiated by Lily Tomlin, Fonda’s former "Grace and Frankie" co-star.

The "My Life on D List" comedian appeared to reference the divorce on her social media, writing, "Well …. s---. This sucks."

Griffin said she and Bick have a prenuptial agreement, requesting the court not award any spousal support, TMZ first reported. The couple have no children together.

She was previously married to actor Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

She accused Moline of stealing from her on "Larry King Live" in 2006 and says she put their troubles into her act.

"Well, you know I didn’t think it would last [because] he’s 18 years younger than I am!" Griffin told People magazine in 2016 of her relationship with Bick. "We’ve been together five years now, and we have a great time, and he’s very sweet and very mellow. He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy. He’s not like a Hollywood guy."

Griffin is also returning to the spotlight next year with a new comedy tour called "My Life on the PSTD-List."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.