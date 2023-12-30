Kathy Griffin files for divorce after nearly 4 years of marriage

Kathy Griffin filed for divorce from her husband of nearly four years, Randy Bick, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Giffin and Bick married on New Year’s Day less than three years after she was fired by CNN from her annual New Year’s Eve hosting gig with Anderson Cooper, when she faced a backlash for posting a picture of herself holding what looked like the decapitated head of then-President Trump.

The "My Life on D List" comedian appeared to reference the divorce on her social media, writing, "Well …. s---. This sucks."

Griffin said she and Bick, a marketing executive, have a prenuptial agreement, requesting the court not award any spousal support, TMZ first reported. The couple, who have no children together, first began dating in 2011.

She was previously married to actor Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

She accused Moline of stealing from her on "Larry King Live" in 2006, and says she put their troubles into her act.

"Well you know I didn’t think it would last [because] he’s 18 years younger than I am!" Griffin told People magazine in 2016 of her relationship with Bick. "We’ve been together five years now, and we have a great time, and he’s very sweet and very mellow. He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy. He’s not like a Hollywood guy."

Griffin is also returning to the spotlight next year with a new comedy tour called "My Life on the PSTD-List."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.