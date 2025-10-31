Katherine Schwarzenegger shares family Halloween throwback featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a series of family photos in honor of Halloween, featuring throwback shots from her childhood.

The star included a photo of herself and her three siblings posing with their parents, mom Maria Shriver and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The bestselling author was dressed in a witch costume, joining younger siblings Christina as Catwoman, Patrick as Batman and Christopher, who was just a baby, as Robin.

Shriver looked striking in a Cruella de Vil costume while Arnold kept it casual in jeans and a black half-zip pullover.

She captioned the slideshow, which she shared on Instagram, "Getting into the spooky spirit. Pumpkin patches, sticker jeans, and some littles who take Halloween very seriously. Countdown to candy starts... now."

The star included a different Halloween throwback, this time with Shriver wearing an Evil Queen costume.

Another photo showed Shriver dressed in costume as a cow, Schwarzenegger wearing a fairy costume and her brother wearing a Barney costume.

Shriver's mother, the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was also pictured in the family photo.

The author, who is married to actor Chris Pratt, smiled for a present day photo, wearing jeans and a blouse with Halloween stickers added.

Schwarzenegger also shared a glimpse of her family visit to a pumpkin patch with daughter Lyla and Eloise pictured.

Katherine, Chris and their children were joined by her brother Christopher at a Los Angeles-area pumpkin patch.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt also share son Ford.

Schwarzenegger married Pratt in June 2019, after they started dating the previous year.

They welcomed daughters Lyla in August 2020 and Eloise in May 2022 and son Ford in November 2024.

Pratt is also dad to son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Ford turns 1 Nov. 8 and has become "a crawling maniac," she told People.

"He's just pulling up on everything, giving me a heart attack. It's wild how there's something new every single day, and it's a beautiful experience. No day is the same," the author added.

Lyla and Eloise have been taking the role of older sisters seriously, helping mom Katherine with him.

"[They] are just obsessed with holding him and taking care of [him]," she explained. "Eloise is my bath time helper, and Lyla is always my helper for holding him."

Their sibling bond reminds her of her bond with her family.

"It reminds me so much of all the fun that I had with Patrick growing up, and, of course, I'm a little bit older than Christopher, but I had so much fun with him too," she told the outlet.

"It's the biggest blessing that I have such a close relationship with my sister and both of my brothers, and I'm so grateful to be able to watch our kids be a similar age and have fun with each other," Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger authored her third children's book, "Kat and Brandy," which will be released Nov. 4.

She also wrote "Good Night, Sister" and "Maverick and Me."

In addition, the star penned three nonfiction books: "I just Graduated… Now What?," "Rock What You've Got" and "The Gift of Forgiveness."

In June 2025, Katherine supported dad Arnold at his "Fubar" Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles with siblings Christina, Christopher and Patrick.

Pratt attended the premiere.

Schwarzenegger's half-brother Joseph Baena was also at the premiere, posing with dad Arnold.

