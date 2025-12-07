Melissa McCarthy's 'Saturday Night Live' appearance sparks major fan frenzy over weight loss transformation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Melissa McCarthy has stunned fans with her dramatic weight loss transformation.

During her appearance on "Saturday Night Live," the 55-year-old actress — who wore a black, velvet jumpsuit — took the stage for her opening monologue and immediately sparked a fan frenzy online over her appearance.

"Holy crap, Melissa McCarthy looks AMAZING on SNL," one user wrote.

"melissa mccarthy is literally snatched for this monologue," another wrote.

MEGHAN TRAINOR SHOWS OFF WEIGHT LOSS IN NEW BEFORE-AND-AFTER PHOTOS

"I can’t believe how much weight Melissa McCarthy lost," a fan added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last year, Barbra Streisand faced backlash after publicly commenting on McCarthy's weight loss.

After McCarthy posted photos on Instagram with director Adam Shankman from an event she attended in celebration of choreographer and director Matthew Bourne, Streisand wrote, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic ?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After fans questioned Streiand's bluntness, the "Funny Girl" actress addressed her comment.

"OMG - I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!"

McCarthy quickly acknowledged Streisand's remarks.

In a video posted to Instagram, McCarthy had her face buried in a copy of Streisand's "Celebrating An Icon" magazine before speaking directly into the camera.

"The takeaway," she began, "Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me, and she thought I looked good," McCarthy shared. "I win the day."

"@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!!" she captioned the post.

McCarthy has been hit with inquiries about her weight fluctuation throughout her entire career.

SERENA WILLIAMS OPENS UP ABOUT 31-POUND WEIGHT LOSS USING GLP-1 MEDICATION: ‘SOMETHING I SUFFERED WITH’

In 2019, the actress recalled several times reporters' comments made her feel uncomfortable. Specifically, McCarthy said she's constantly been prodded about her body.

"I do remember another interview I did for 'Bridesmaids' with somebody who later lost his job for a conversation he had on a bus with someone else. I won’t mention names, but just think about it. He kept asking, 'Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?'" McCarthy said during an interview with InStyle.

At that moment, McCarthy said "all the blood drained out of [her]" but she kept her composure as cameras rolled.

"I thought, 'With my tremendous size, I could tackle you so quickly.' There were two cameras on him, and one was on me, and he went back to that question three or four times," she added, noting these types of questions "happen all the time."

"...It’s fascinating because they don’t do it to men. Not to be a jerk or single him out, but when John Goodman was heavier, did anybody ever talk about his girth?" McCarthy asked.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2015, McCarthy told CBS Mornings that she finally stopped worrying about her weight loss.

"I finally said [to myself], 'Oh, for God's sake, stop worrying about it', and it may be the best thing I've ever done," she shared on CBS Mornings. "I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything."

She added: "I just stopped constantly being worried about it, and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."