©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Melissa McCarthy's 'Saturday Night Live' appearance sparks major fan frenzy over weight loss transformation

Fans flood social media with praise after Melissa McCarthy takes 'SNL' stage for opening monologue

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Dr. Terry Dubrow reveals why everyone should be microdosing Ozempic Video

Dr. Terry Dubrow reveals why everyone should be microdosing Ozempic

Dr. Dubrow, a board-certified plastic surgeon and TV personality, shares how microdosing GLP-1 medications can help improve many aspects of health.

Melissa McCarthy has stunned fans with her dramatic weight loss transformation. 

During her appearance on "Saturday Night Live," the 55-year-old actress — who wore a black, velvet jumpsuit — took the stage for her opening monologue and immediately sparked a fan frenzy online over her appearance.  

"Holy crap, Melissa McCarthy looks AMAZING on SNL," one user wrote

"melissa mccarthy is literally snatched for this monologue," another wrote.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy sparked a fan frenzy over her dramatic weight loss.  (Getty Images; SNL)

"I can’t believe how much weight Melissa McCarthy lost," a fan added. 

Melissa Mccarthy

McCarthy hosted "SNL" on Dec. 6.  (SNL)

Last year, Barbra Streisand faced backlash after publicly commenting on McCarthy's weight loss. 

After McCarthy posted photos on Instagram with director Adam Shankman from an event she attended in celebration of choreographer and director Matthew Bourne, Streisand wrote, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" 

After fans questioned Streiand's bluntness, the "Funny Girl" actress addressed her comment. 

"OMG - I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!"

McCarthy quickly acknowledged Streisand's remarks. 

Barbra Streisand in a sparkly black outfit and matching beret looks animated split Melilssa McCarthy in a red dress with pink shoulders looks pretty on the carpet

Barbra Streisand commented on Melissa McCarthy's Instagram asking if she'd taken the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic. (Getty Images)

In a video posted to Instagram, McCarthy had her face buried in a copy of Streisand's "Celebrating An Icon" magazine before speaking directly into the camera.

"The takeaway," she began, "Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me, and she thought I looked good," McCarthy shared. "I win the day."

"@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!!" she captioned the post.

McCarthy has been hit with inquiries about her weight fluctuation throughout her entire career. 

In 2019, the actress recalled several times reporters' comments made her feel uncomfortable. Specifically, McCarthy said she's constantly been prodded about her body. 

"I do remember another interview I did for 'Bridesmaids' with somebody who later lost his job for a conversation he had on a bus with someone else. I won’t mention names, but just think about it. He kept asking, 'Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?'" McCarthy said during an interview with InStyle

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy attended the American Museum of Natural History's 2025 Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 04, 2025.  ( Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

At that moment, McCarthy said "all the blood drained out of [her]" but she kept her composure as cameras rolled.

"I thought, 'With my tremendous size, I could tackle you so quickly.' There were two cameras on him, and one was on me, and he went back to that question three or four times," she added, noting these types of questions "happen all the time."

"...It’s fascinating because they don’t do it to men. Not to be a jerk or single him out, but when John Goodman was heavier, did anybody ever talk about his girth?" McCarthy asked.

 In 2015, McCarthy told CBS Mornings that she finally stopped worrying about her weight loss. 

"I finally said [to myself], 'Oh, for God's sake, stop worrying about it', and it may be the best thing I've ever done," she shared on CBS Mornings. "I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything." 

She added: "I just stopped constantly being worried about it, and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

