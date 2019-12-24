Kate Spade's husband pays tribute to late designer on what would have been her 57th birthday

Business tycoon Andy Spade shared a touching message of self-love to Instagram on Tuesday in honor of what would have been his late wife Kate Spade's 57th birthday.

The photo shows Kate and Andy's daughter, Frances, now 14, as a young child.

"I will never forget the love Kate had for our beautiful, bright and charming Frances Bea," he wrote. "On the date of Katherine Noel Brosnahan Spade's birthdate, I hope that we can all be kind to one another and look for signs of private problems."

"Some of us are too embarrassed or prideful to admit we have flaws," the 57-year-old continued. "Please don’t hide from them. There is no shame in having flaws. I have many. As do some of my best friends, mentors and idols. We should take pride in admitting our humanity. Perfection isn’t the goal -- honesty is."

The designer died of suicide in early June 2018.

Kate Spade's body was discovered by a housekeeper at her Upper East Side apartment, a source told Fox News. The source said Andy Spade was home at the time of her death.

Frances was at school at the time, and officials said a note was found at the scene telling her it was not her fault.

"Please seek help if you are feeling helpless or lost. Ask friends and relatives if they are okay. This is truly important. Sometimes they won’t tell you how they are feeling but nudge them to find out," Andy Spade added before wishing his followers "happy holidays and best wishes."

"By the way, this is a picture of our daughter," he said. "The most special person on this planet I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. She will not like that I posted this but she may understand when she’s older. But probably not."

Kate and Andy were married for 24 years at the time of her death but had legally separated. The couple founded the fashion design company Kate Spade New York in 1993.

This summer, Kate's niece and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan spoke with People magazine about her grieving.

“I think my family and I, as you can expect, are still grieving very deeply,” she said. “We miss her very much and it’s been a tough year, but it’s been really wonderful to have the support of Kate Spade as a company and work with Frances Valentine to help keep her spirit and her work alive.”

Andy is the brother of "Saturday Night Live" alum David Spade, who told The New York Times that he had to "learn to shut off the tear valve" after Kate's death.

