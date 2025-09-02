Prince William shielded Prince George from royal 'destiny' for years to protect childhood: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince George was 7 years old when he first learned of his "destiny" — becoming king of England.

"Prince William deliberately postponed the hefty conversation with his son, so Prince George could relax and enjoy school, sports and family life," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"All leaders face judgment and criticism, but few experience the weight of such destiny at a young age," Fordwich said. "William wanted to protect his innocence, shielding George from pressure until he was mature enough to understand his destiny."

Fordwich’s remarks came shortly after royal author Robert Lacey told People magazine that William "deliberately delayed" telling George of his "destiny" as future king.

"He really has had a period of a normal childhood," Lacey told the outlet about the 12-year-old. "William deliberately delayed this news until the last possible moment. It shows special care and thoughtfulness – it also tells us something about how William felt about the weight of the crown."

"William takes his role as father of the future king as seriously as he takes his role as future king," said Lacey. "That’s key. His overarching priority is making sure they enjoy it rather than fear it."

"Those who are close to Prince George all say he’s warmhearted, bright, curious and quietly confident, hence being unflustered by official responsibilities," Fordwich told Fox News Digital about the eldest son of William and Kate Middleton.

"[He is] serious beyond his years. Thus far, there are no signs of any sibling rivalry regarding titles or expectations. Prince Louis is… rambunctious and comical, while Princess Charlotte is calm, steady and very proper in every aspect of her demeanor."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital the Waleses have been determined to give their three children a normal upbringing despite their royal titles. People magazine similarly reported the couple had succeeded in keeping their children's private lives largely away from cameras.

"The Waleses are extremely caring parents, introducing Prince George to his destiny of becoming king when he was seven, as late as possible and when they felt he was mature enough to absorb the news," said Chard.

"Prince William and Princess Catherine know the formative years are crucial to children’s growth, development and well-being," she said. "The first five years play a pivotal role in defining children."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales have taught their children that service is good, enjoyable and rewarding," Chard added. "Prince George has now come of age and has been introduced to a life of service in a discreet, supportive and fun way. He has taken on the message that it is his destiny, not just duty… George is learning the ropes through his father, whom he greatly admires."

William, 43, has reason to reflect on his family’s future. His father, King Charles III, is still undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. A palace insider told People that if George were to become heir before finishing school, William might delay any bestowal of the Prince of Wales title.

"They would want him to focus on having freedom before giving him royal titles," the insider said.

"I imagine that when William talks to George about things like this, he uses words like 'destiny' rather than ‘duty,’" Lacey told the outlet. "’Duty’ has a sense of being trapped; ‘destiny’ has a sense of choice."

And it’s said that William and Kate have plenty of support, including from Kate’s parents.

"Both Prince William and Princess Catherine have been dedicated to ensuring Prince George, and indeed all three children, experience genuine childhood normalcy," said Fordwich. "It’s more like the Middleton family upbringing than the usual traditional royal trajectory. Prince George is not being burdened by tremendous royal expectations, exposure and scrutiny."

According to People, George will spend his final year at Lambrook School with his siblings. There is talk he may attend Eton College next year, the all-boys boarding school William attended. The school is near the family’s new home, Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, where they plan to settle by the year’s end.

"William, during his time at Eton, had to meet the late queen most Sundays so that she could coach him in the ways of becoming a respected king," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

Chard pointed out that William and Kate want their children to maintain a close relationship to prevent rivalry, as William experienced with his younger brother, Prince Harry. Pelham Turner noted that Harry was believed to have been the first to tell William he would one day be king, sparking tension that persists today.

"Prince George’s siblings are happy and supportive of each other, especially Princess Charlotte, George’s right-hand sibling," said Chard.

"The Waleses are pushing for George, Charlotte and Louis to build their own happy memories. As a tight-knit family, their grandparents, especially the Middletons, have been a stable force… Their guidance, help and love have given that extra supportive layer to the cake."

"Sibling rivalry between William and Harry erupted from a very young age. Their mother [formally] announced that William would become king and require Harry’s support. Harry felt William was the top dog and always received preferential treatment. [As a result], Harry felt second best."

"Prince William learned far too young that one day he would become king," Chard reflected.

"He felt the heavy burden of this unexpected duty – a duty that he thoroughly repelled… He decided to prioritize his family and give his children the most stable and normal childhood possible. This is about creating a childhood away from prying eyes, giving his children the space and support to enjoy being children without a care in the world. This was the childhood Prince William so craved."

Royal author Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet that, unlike previous heirs, George has always attended coed schools, which has been described as "a careful move by William and Kate."

"That chimes with William wanting to do things in a more modern way, putting all three children in the same school," Bedell Smith says. "It’s a new direction — groundbreaking for the royal family."

For now, George thinks more about friends, siblings and school than crowns and titles. He often spends time bonding with his father at soccer matches, a sport they both love, People reported.

"He does the right things at the right moment, as any 12-year-old would — and that’s all that matters," a palace source said.