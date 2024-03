Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted heading out of Windsor Castle near London on Monday amid a tense time for the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton sat in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle just hours after the princess apologized for editing a family photo.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales shared a photo with her three children – Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – to celebrate Mother's Day in the United Kingdom on the royal social media accounts.

Middleton apologized one day later, after admitting that the image shared online had been edited.

KATE MIDDLETON APOLOGIZES FOR ‘CONFUSION’ AROUND EDITED FAMILY PHOTO

According to People, the Princess was headed to a private appointment.

The Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON'S FAMILY CALLED OUT FOR ALLEGED PHOTOSHOP FAIL IN HOLIDAY PHOTO

Prince William later joined Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family at the 75th annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Camilla and Prince William led the royal procession as the congregation sang "God Save the King." King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last month, was not in attendance.

His Majesty appeared in a pre-recorded video message to pay tribute to the Commonwealth, which is composed of 56 independent and equal countries previously under the British Empire.

WATCH: KING CHARLES CELEBRATES 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COMMONWEALTH

"As I have said before, the Commonwealth is like the wiring of a house, and its people, our energy and our ideas are the current that runs through those wires," King Charles said in his speech.

The annual royal tradition was somewhat overshadowed by Kate Middleton's photo sharing scandal on Mother's Day.

KATE MIDDLETON'S ‘CLOAK-AND-DAGGER’ BEHAVIOR SURROUNDING HOSPITALIZATION IS FUELING RUMORS: ROYAL EXPERT

After the photo was released, eagle-eyed followers soon noticed the image appeared to be distorted. The Associated Press and other news agencies began pulling the image from their websites over concerns that it was "manipulated."

Middleton took to social media to issue a statement, writing, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day."

Middleton has remained out of the public eye since Dec. 25. She was admitted into the hospital for a planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 17, and has only been spotted once since her hospitalization.