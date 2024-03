Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The first sighting of Princess Kate Middleton in months left more questions than answers for royal experts.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales was spotted in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by her mother, Carole, outside of Windsor Castle. Middleton's sighting marked the first time Kate has been seen in public in 70 days. Her last public appearance was at a church service with her family on Christmas.

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Middleton was hospitalized for a planned abdominal surgery and would not be able to resume public duties until after Easter.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," exclusively told Fox News Digital that Monday's glimpse of Kate was "definitely not a staged appearance designed to appease the public."

"She was trying to sneak out of Windsor with her mother and was clearly not pleased that they had been spotted by a photographer," Andersen said. "This cloak-and-dagger stuff is only going to fuel more speculation about what's really going on with Kate and with her father-in-law, King Charles."

He added, "In its typically smug fashion, the palace issued a statement last week insisting that everything was going according to plan. They never explained, however, why Kate spent weeks in the hospital after ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and has needed to remain closeted away for months. It's all been terribly fishy from the get-go."

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, which handles the household for the Prince and Princess of Wales, told Fox News Digital, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. The guidance in January stands that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

The spokesperson reiterated the princess is "doing well."

Andersen wondered why Kate wouldn't "step outside and smile for photographers – if only to reassure the public" that she was, in fact, doing well.

"Keep in mind that members of the royal family in particular are famous for getting out there [and] keeping up appearances no matter what," Andersen said. "Queen Elizabeth never spent months recovering from an illness, and over the course of her 70-year reign, she dealt with a number of serious medical issues. So, the mystery surrounding Kate's surgery and what it was for deepens.

"Even if she is determined to keep such things private, it wouldn't have hurt for the Princess of Wales to pop her head above the parapet every now and then. It may be too late now. Even if she hits the ground running after Easter, which was the original plan, people are still going to wonder about whether her absence from the public eye was due to a serious medical problem, emotional exhaustion or a combination of both."

Andersen added, "It may also be that her medical problem, whatever it is, gave her a new appreciation of what she regards as truly important in life – spending time at home with her children. Kate really is such a pro at handling the press and the public, for her to remain out of sight like this really has to make one wonder: What in God's name is going on?"

In January, the palace announced, "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," Kensington Palace said.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, stood firm with the palace and its request for Kate's privacy as she recovers from surgery.

"I think internet trolls and even some royal commentators have been pretty vulgar in their demands for additional details on the status of the Princess of Wales. I’ll say what the Prince and Princess of Wales cannot: It’s none of our damn business," Schofield told Fox News Digital.

"Catherine has asked very little from us over the years. Then she asks for privacy to heal until Easter and everyone loses their minds and refuses to give her that peace."

Despite the princess being a public-facing senior royal family member, Schofield said the recent image of Middleton with her mother is "a continued violation of her privacy."

"I would not wish Kate’s world on my worst enemy," Schofield said. "Picked apart by the media and social media with no escape. Not even bed rest is sacred."

She added, "Catherine will make a wonderful queen because she has found the power to endure this kind of scrutiny. I could not take it."

The London Clinic had another royal patient in January, with King Charles III receiving medical attention for a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate . The palace later announced his surgery had been a success.

"His Majesty is doing quite well," a royal source told Fox News Digital. Two weeks later, Charles, who ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II , revealed a cancer diagnosis.

"During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."