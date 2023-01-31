Kate Middleton launches new Instagram account

Kate Middleton is broadening her social media presence.

On Tuesday, Middleton launched an Instagram account for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The Princess of Wales launched the foundation in June 2021 within her and her husband, Prince William's, original Royal Foundation.

The foundation focuses on "driving awareness of, and action on, the extraordinary impact of our early years," per the social media account's bio.

Middleton, 41, further described the foundation's goal in a video shared on the new social media page.

"Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives," she began. "But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them."

Middleton continued: "Because by focusing our collective time, energy and resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come."

She was trending online after her appearance at the campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at BAFTA in central London.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in a powerful red business suit to attend a launch event for her campaign, which focuses on the "crucial importance" of how the first few years of a child’s life will impact their future.

On Tuesday, Middleton visited Leeds Kirkgate Market where she spoke to vendors and public shoppers about early childhood development.

The Instagram account highlighted pictures of Middleton speaking with the public, as well as a large display of her new campaign in the middle of the market.

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three children together -- Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.