Kate Middleton attends Princess Eugenie's royal wedding wearing Alexander McQueen

New York Post
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

For the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday, Kate Middleton turned to one of her all-time favorite fashion labels: Alexander McQueen.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s fuchsia dress featured puff sleeves and a pleated waist, and she paired it with burgundy pumps and a fascinator by Philip Treacy, another one of her preferred brands.

Middleton also wore McQueen for her own nuptials in 2011, as well as for Meghan Markle‘s wedding to Prince Harry in May. Her children Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, are acting as page boy and bridesmaid for for Princess Eugenie in today’s ceremony.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 