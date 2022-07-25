Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate McKinnon explained her decision to leave "Saturday Night Live" after a decade starring on the show.

McKinnon revealed the decision wasn't easy and took a "very long time" during an interview last week on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard," the comedian said.

"All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time."

The "Ghostbusters" star also revealed how she plans to spend her future Saturday nights.

"I don’t know what I will do. I don’t know that I can watch the show yet because it’s too emo because I miss everyone so much," McKinnon said during the interview.

"It’s my family. It’s too emo. So, I think I’m just going to tape ‘The Bachelorette’ and watch it."

McKinnon joined the "SNL" cast in 2012 and holds the record for longest-running female cast member of the variety sketch show.

She has earned nine Emmy nominations for her work on the show, with her most recent one being this year. Most recently, she was nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series for the upcoming Emmy awards.

The award show will air in September.

McKinnon wasn't the only one to depart "Saturday Night Live" at the end of this past season.

Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney also won't return for season 48.