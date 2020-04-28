Kate Hudson tells Jimmy Fallon she would have dated him if he'd 'made a move' 20 years ago

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kate Hudson revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she would have dated him if he’d “made a move” while they were co-stars on the 2000 film “Almost Famous.”

Hudson appeared on “The Tonight Show” Monday where the duo reminisced about the bond they shared while working on the movie in New York more than 20 years ago. As the conversation progressed, Hudson grilled the host about a previous statement he made in 2018 in which he revealed he always thought they could have dated.

"I was going through all the memories and I was like, 'Oh, my god. This was like this most magical moment,'" Hudson, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film, said during a video appearance on the show.

"I think we all had the best time," Fallon responded. "Some of the best laughs I ever had in my entire lifetime was from that movie."

That’s when Hudson brought up the clip from a 2018 episode of the “Tonight Show” in which Fallon mentioned her name while playing a game with Margot Robbie that forced him to reveal a co-star he could have dated but didn’t.

"I had, like, 100 people send me that clip," Hudson said through laughs. "Can I just tell you what happened to me as I was listening to this? I had no idea... I wish people could be in my body to watch you and I's, like, relationship and friendship, because you gave me no indication."

Fallon noted that he felt they were “good together” and that while working together they became “good buddies.”

“Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there,” Hudson replied.

Fallon said he didn’t believe her, prompting her to explain that she always assumed him not making any kind of gesture of affection meant he wasn’t into her.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'Why has Jimmy never made, like, a move?' And then I just kind of realized, 'Oh, well, he's not into me like that.' I was just like, 'OK, well, whatever,'" she said.

She added: "No, it is! Because I was a single girl and I was in New York and life was what it was. If you would have been like, 'Hey,' who knows? Who knows? Our whole life trajectory could have been different, Jimmy."

Although they both eventually agreed that things worked out for the best, Fallon couldn’t help but share his side of things, noting that while they were hanging out in New York City, he asked her one day what she was doing later and she revealed that she had a date with the man who would eventually become her husband, Chris Robinson.

Fortunately, they seem to have no regrets. Hudson divorced Robinson and moved on with Danny Fujikawa. Fallon, meanwhile, has two daughters with Nancy Juvonen.