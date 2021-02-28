Kate Hudson receives backlash for ‘Music’ nomination at 2021 Golden Globes

Kate Hudson is causing a stir at the 2021 Golden Globe awards.

The actress, 41, was nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for her work in "Music" at the awards ceremony and the accolade has sparked backlash online.

The film was also nominated for best motion picture in the musical or comedy category.

During the show's opening monologue, co-host Tina Fey joked Hudson's casting was the "most offensive casting since Kate Hudson was the Weight Watchers spokesperson."

When the official Golden Globes Instagram account posted Hudson would also be presenting during Sunday night's show, followers reacted in the comments section.

"This film should not be nominated," one person wrote.

"No. this film is ableist and when called out for it, director and creator @sia attacked disabled folx," said another.

"She does not deserve a nomination. She engaged in harmful restraints in this ableist film," pointed out a user.

"Well we all know who won’t and shouldn’t win and it’s Kate Hudson," agreed someone else.

"Music" was directed and co-written by musician Sia. It follows Hudson who plays a recently sober drug dealer who finds herself charged with taking care of her younger sister, a special-needs teen named Music played by Maddie Ziegler.

It was criticized by many for its portrayal of autistic people as well as the decision to cast neurotypical Ziegler as someone on the autism spectrum.

Hudson was asked about the controversy during a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in February where she defended the movie.

"I think when people see the film, that they will see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it," Hudson told host Jimmy Kimmel when asked about the backlash surrounding "Music." "But it is an important conversation to have, not just about this movie, but as a whole — about representation."

She continued: "For me, when I hear that there's anybody that feels left out I feel terrible. It's an ongoing and important dialogue to be had, about neurotypical actors portraying neurodivergent characters. It is an important one to have with people with experts and who know how to engage in the conversation. I encourage it, truly. I think that it's important to say that we are listening."

In addition to Hudson, Sia previously defended her movie from critics who were upset when she released the trailer for the film on Twitter that she was not doing justice to the autistic community.

"I cast thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans folk, and not as f--king prostitutes or drug addicts but s [sic] as doctors, nurses and singers," Sia said in response to one critic’s tweet.

Sia continued to respond to a number of people including one individual who wrote, "Several autistic actors, myself included, responded to these tweets. We all said we could have acted in it on short notice. These excuses are just that- excuses. The fact of the matter is zero effort was made to include anyone who is actually autistic. #NothingAboutUsWithoutUs."

Shortly after the Golden Globe nominations were announced, Sia reportedly apologized for a scene in the movie in which Ziegler’s character is restrained in a way that could be dangerous for people with autism, according to The Daily Mail.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.