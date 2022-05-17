Kate Bock marks 10 years posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with 2022 issue: ‘It feels wild’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Bock has officially made the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for a decade.

The model is making her 10th appearance in the 2022 issue, which features Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, Ciara and Yumi Nu as the latest cover girls.

"It feels wild," the 34-year-old admitted to Page Six Style on Monday. "I still don’t totally connect with the fact that I myself am in the magazine."

Bock first made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2013. She went on to land the cover in 2020 alongside Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo.

For the latest issue, Bock modeled a skimpy nude-hued one-piece she designed in collaboration with Australian brand Bond-Eye. That union was first sparked from a previous shoot for the outlet.

"Every year, there’s a few [bathing suits] that I’m like, ‘Can I keep this one? Would you notice if it went missing? Could that be OK?’" said Bock. "And I still do, with permission."

"And one of the ones I had taken was Bond-Eye and I wear it all the time, and then I got connected with them and that’s who I ended up working with," she continued. "So you never know when it all might kind of come full circle, and you get new opportunities from old relationships."

Back in late 2021, the Canadian star spoke to Fox News Digital about what compelled her to try out for SI.

"I just remember looking at the magazines when I was a younger girl in Canada," she said at the time. "I always thought the women were so beautiful and the locations felt so exotic, like it was all a dream."

"I’ve been with this brand for nearly a decade, which feels insane," Bock shared. "But they have supported me through all these years. We’re together all year with events, meetings and calls. They’re really present in my life. They’ve helped me grow as a person, and they inspired me to develop as an entrepreneur, which I’m loving."

The original swimsuit issue ran in 1964. It has been a launching pad for models such as Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

Over the years the issue has tried to stay fresh, with painted bikinis, plus-sized models, unedited photos, tiny swimsuits, amputee models, older models and the addition of professional athletes and celebrities in relationships.

This year’s issue will include 28 women, including WNBA stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, newcomer Duckie Thot, former cover girl Camille Kostek, as well as 2021’s Rookie of the Year Katrina Scott, who was photographed when she was 6.5 months pregnant.

The magazine hits newsstands on May 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.