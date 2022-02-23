Kanye West samples Kamala Harris' 'We did it, Joe' moment in Donda 2 performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Kanye West included audio from Kamala Harris in his latest performance, in an apparent attempt to mock the vice president as she and President Biden face low approval ratings amid high inflation, a border crisis, a disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, and the current Ukraine crisis.

Harris's voice was heard in West's Donda 2 experience Tuesday night in Miami.

"We did it, we did it, Joe," ran the voiceover, as dancers in black marched in a circle through water around West and a church.

The audio comes from a video Harris posted on Twitter on Nov. 7, 2020, after the Biden-Harris ticket won the presidential election. The video shows Harris calling Biden to congratulate him.

Since West has supported former President Trump in the past, it seems unlikely he intended this reference to Harris' video to be flattering.

"We did it, Joe" may have a different meaning in February 2022. Earlier this month, Biden's approval rating dropped below 40% in the RealClearPolitics polling average. The president's approval rating has been underwater since October, according to Fox News Polls. In the most recent Fox News Poll, 47% of respondents approved of Biden while 52% disapproved of him. Harris fared worse, with 43% of respondents approving the VP's performance, and 54% disapproving.

The consumer price index, a key measure of inflation, rose 7.5% in January from 2021, marking the fastest increase since February 1982, when inflation hit 7.6%. Meanwhile, fiscal year 2021 saw 1.7 million border encounters with illegal immigrants, the highest number on record. Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal left Americans and allies in the country at the mercy of the Taliban, and retired military leaders have called for the mass resignation of Biden's diplomatic and military leaders in the wake of the fiasco.

Occupy Democrats noticed West's apparent attempt to mock Harris and Biden, taking to Twitter to attack the rapper.

"BREAKING: Infamous pro-Trump rapper Kanye West samples Kamala Harris' viral ‘We did it Joe!’ soundbite during his new album livestream in apparent mockery of the vice president," the activist group tweeted. "RT IF YOU THINK KANYE IS AN IGNORANT FOOL!"

Many also faulted West for rhyming "semen" with Morgan Freeman.

"When you laid down and I gave you the semen, I swear I heard God, the voice of Morgan Freeman," the hip hop electronic magazine RapMais tweeted, quoting the Donda 2 performance.

Comedian Travon Free mocked West for the lyric, tweeting, "Kanye wants $200 for this."

According to a post on social media, the rappers French Montana, Sean Combs, and Cordae Amari Dunston attended the performance, as did Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The event was held at LoanDepot Park, home of MLB's Miami Marlins.