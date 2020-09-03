Kanye West says God told him to grab the mic from Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs

Kanye West addressed the infamous moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in which he snagged the microphone from Taylor Swift to declare that Beyonce had one of the “best videos of all time.”

The rapper, mogul and presidential candidate, 43, appeared on Nick Cannon’s podcast, “Cannon Class,” where they discussed myriad issues, including abortion, politics and, of course, the unforgettable moment he stormed the stage and sparked a now decade-long feud with Swift.

West explained that he believes God told him to take the stage that night and that everything had aligned to make it happen.

“God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways,” he told the host (via the New York Post).

For those who don’t remember, Swift took the stage to accept the award for best female video for “You Belong With Me” when West joined her onstage, grabbed the microphone and declared that Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” was more deserving of the award.

“If God ain’t want me to run onstage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row,” West told Cannon of the incident.

“I would’ve been sitting in the back and they would’ve made it the first award and he wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous,” West continued. “Because I had never heard of this person before and ‘Single Ladies’ is one of the greatest videos of all time.”

He concluded by saying at the time he felt like God was talking to him directly.

“Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain’t give me no other information … So that means he wants me to say this now,” he explained.

The “Jesus is King” artist has become significantly more spiritual in recent years. Elsewhere in the interview, he touched on how a closer relationship to God has given him perspective on abortion, which he previously likened to “black genocide” and has been an outspoken proponent against ever since.