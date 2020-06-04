Kane Brown releases song 'Worldwide Beautiful': 'I'm hoping it will bring us together'

Kane Brown has released a new song titled "Worldwide Beautiful," which urges peace and equality.

The star said he had been "holding onto" the tune for one year and decided to release it early. It was written by the 26-year-old along with Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt, per Variety.

In the song, Brown sings: "White churches, black churches/ Different people, same hearses/ It’s kinda hard to fight with each other/ Laying down in the ground, six under."

KANE BROWN DEDICATES HIS SONG 'HOMESICK' TO MILITARY FAMILIES

And in the chorus, Brown croons: "You’re missing every color/ If you’re only seeing black and white/ Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind/ If your heart’s unmovable/ We ain’t that different from each other/ From one to another, I look around/ And see worldwide beautiful."

On Wednesday, Brown took to his social media accounts to announce the release of the song, noting that it will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON APPEARS TO JAB TRUMP'S LACK OF LEADERSHIP AMID PROTESTS: ‘WHERE ARE YOU?’

"Tonight at 11pm central- 12am eastern. I’m releasing this song early that I’ve been holding onto for a year," he wrote. "I’m hoping it will bring us together during this time and proceeds are being funded to the boys and girls club ❤️ I love you guys."

Brown's song comes amid a period of civil unrest in America, as protests spread across the country in response to the death in Minneapolis of African-American George Floyd while he was in police custody. Cellphone video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd's neck until he could not breathe. Chauvin and three other officers who were at the scene were soon fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter .

The other three officers involved – Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng, and Tou Thao – were being charged with two counts of aiding and abetting and second-degree murder. If convicted on both counts, the officers face a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

This story includes material from The Associated Press.