Kacey Musgraves details 'craziest' UFO experience she had on a flight from Texas to Tennessee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kacey Musgraves had an out-of-this-world experience on a recent flight.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the "Space Cowboy" singer detailed "the craziest f---ing orb, UFO experience" she had while on a recent flight from Fort Worth, Texas, to Nashville, Tennessee.

"I've seen many crazy things. I've seen fire burning in the sky, things that I can't explain, so this is not the first time," she said. "I was about to lay down and take a nap, and I saw these lights that caught my eye that just didn’t look normal, and I watched them for a minute."

She went on to explain that she "watched them for about 45 minutes," noting they were "about 50,000 feet up."

MIRANDA LAMBERT’S BLUNT ADVICE THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING FOR PARKER MCCOLLUM’S CAREER

Musgraves described them as being "an orange-ish color" at times, but then "sometimes they would get extremely bright and change color, change size."

"These orbs were not moving like any craft that we can control. They were intermittently coming and going, forming triangle patterns," she explained. "The craziest thing is, so they were following us from about the Little Rock area, that's when I noticed them, all the way to Nashville."

The "Merry Go Round" singer shared that once they landed in Nashville, the pilots came out of the cockpit and "were laughing" as they told the passengers on the plane that "we've seen these every single night and all the other pilots are seeing them too and nobody knows what they are."

She said one of the pilots shared that he saw them recently while flying in New York, and the other said he saw them while in Dallas.

"S--- is weird, but um, here for it! I am open to it, I'm here for it," Musgraves said before adding that the orbs "were changing direction with us, [and] they were following the plane."

Musgraves shared videos of the orbs in subsequent stories, but noted they look as if they were taken "on a f---ing toaster" and that they were difficult to capture "because they were far off and it’s nighttime."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The country star is gearing up for the release of her latest studio album, "Middle of Nowhere," set to drop in early May.

During an interview with NPR in March, she shared that the album will feature a collaboration with Miranda Lambert, with Musgraves saying that although they had lost touch over the years, "and wouldn't consider each other friends," she chose to reach out to the singer after seeing her riding horses on Instagram.

"Wait, that could be a really funny song. What if it's a duet with her? What if I got her to write on it?" she recalled thinking. "I just randomly reached out to her and I was like, 'I know we've had our s--- over the years, but listen, we've at least got two things in common. I'm not trying to be your friend. You got your life, I have mine. But I think this would be a pretty f---ing funny song, and we should write it with Shane [McAnally].' And she was like, 'Hell yeah, I'm in, let's do it.'"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The two powerhouse country singers were rumored to have been feuding since 2013, when the song, "Mama's Broken Heart" was included on Lambert's album, "Four the Record," when it was originally intended to be Musgraves' first single.

She explained that she had "a lot of excitement" around her and the song at the time, but it was pitched to Lambert "without my knowledge or consent." Lambert "ended up loving the song, and she really wanted it." Ultimately, it ended up being a good thing, as Musgraves went on to write "Merry Go Round."

Musgraves called working with Lambert a "full-circle" moment, saying they "aired out any of the old laundry" and were able to write the whole song in just a few hours.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP