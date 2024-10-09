Justin Timberlake sparks outrage after canceling New Jersey show last-minute with 'unacceptable' excuse

Justin Timberlake is catching heat after canceling his Newark, New Jersey, show 30 minutes before the doors were supposed to open.

On Tuesday, the "Selfish" singer took to social media to share the news, claiming the postponement was due to an undisclosed "injury."

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all - but I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya'll deserve," Timberlake wrote alongside a broken heart emoji.

"Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always," he concluded.

Fans were quick to share their two cents in the comments, many of whom expressed their outrage.

"R U KIDDING. 30 minutes before doors!?" one fan commented.

"Everyone going is 30+… we have full-time jobs, kids, families etc. We had to mentally prepare to stay up late, find childcare and pet sitters, take off of work to travel in," another wrote. "2 hrs before showtime is unacceptable. And that’s IF you found out right away. Not everyone is checking social media. I was already there. Unbelievable."

A representative for Timberlake did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The postponement comes three weeks after the former *NSYNC star pleaded guilty to "driving while ability impaired." He was given community service, 25–40 hours, at the Sag Harbor, New York, courthouse.

Timberlake reached a plea agreement with prosecutors before the hearing. Exact details of the agreement were not disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the deal said Timberlake had agreed to admit guilt to the lesser offense of "driving while ability impaired," a traffic violation that carries a $300 to $500 fine and a 90-day license suspension.

Timberlake addressed reporters after his hearing, making a public apology and giving a drunk driving PSA as required in the plea agreement.

"So I don't, I don't know how many of you, were in the courtroom and heard what I had to say in the courtroom, but I'll reiterate that and say this to you. Many of you have probably been covering me for a lot of my life. And as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself. And this was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I've had some time to reflect on that."

"And I also understand by, you know, the fact that all of you are here, that I have a platform, you have a platform, we share that platform. And so what I like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There's so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There's many travel apps … take a taxi."

He continued, "This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever's watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have. And like I said, even one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car."

"I also said this in the courtroom before, but I grew up in a small town, so I can appreciate and understand the strain or unique nature that this must have been on the people of Sag Harbor. But I just want to say to everyone who's been involved, from everyone in the courtroom to everyone outside, including the police department, that I'm very grateful. And I thank them and, I guess in closing, I'd like to say we can all be more safe out there. And I'm going to do my part. I hope that everyone else does their part. And thank you very much."

When pulled over by authorities the morning of June 18, Timberlake "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the arresting officer claimed in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Timberlake had "bloodshot and glossy" eyes, a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath" and he was "unable to divide attention," according to the complaint. The "Cry Me A River" singer also exhibited "slowed speech" and was "unsteady afoot."

Timberlake addressed his drunk driving arrest days after it happened at his Chicago stop of "The Forget The World Tomorrow Tour."

"It's been a tough week," the 10-time Grammy winner told fans at the United Center during his first performance following the arrest. "I know I'm hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back."

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.