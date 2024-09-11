Expand / Collapse search
Justin Timberlake expected to cut plea deal in DWI case: DA

Authorities charged Justin Timberlake with DWI after his June arrest

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Justin Timberlake is expected to cut a deal with the Suffolk County District Attorney's office in his driving while intoxicated case.

Officials at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital they "anticipate" Timberlake will enter a plea Friday during a court hearing in Sag Harbor. The former NSYNC star is expected to be there in person as reports surfaced a judge signed off on a deal taking the DWI charge off the table.

Timberlake and prosecutors reportedly reached an agreement that lessened his original charge of driving while intoxicated to driving while ability impaired, according to TMZ. The charge amounts to no more than a traffic violation and Timberlake will likely pay a $300 to $500 fine.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE'S LAWYER CLAIMS POLICE MADE ‘SIGNIFICANT ERRORS’ DURING STAR'S DWI ARREST

Justin Timberlakes mugshot along with a photo of him on stage

Justin Timberlake has reportedly reached a plea deal with prosecutors in his DWI case. (Sag Harbor Police Department/Getty Images)

When pulled over by authorities the morning of June 18, Timberlake "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the arresting officer claimed in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Timberlake had "bloodshot and glossy" eyes, a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath" and he was "unable to divide attention," according to the complaint. The "Cry Me A River" singer also exhibited "slowed speech" and was "unsteady afoot."

The pop star told the arresting officer he had one martini and was following some friends home, according to the documents. After being arrested and taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, he refused a breath test, according to the court papers, which listed his occupation as "professional" and said he's "self-employed."

Timberlake was originally charged with one count of driving while intoxicated along with citations for failure to keep right and failure to stop at a stop sign, the district attorney's office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Justin Timberlake's mugshot is released

Justin Timberlake's mugshot taken at the Sag Harbor Police Department. (Sag Harbor Police Department)

Ed Burke Jr., Timberlake's lawyer, claimed police made "significant errors" during the musician's June arrest.

"The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI," Burke said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The police made a number of very significant errors in this case. In court today, you heard the district attorney try to fix one of those errors. But that’s just one, and there are many others. Sometimes the police make mistakes, and this is just one of those instances."

Justin Timberlake performs in Vancouver

Justin Timberlake has been on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour amid his legal drama. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The "Bye Bye Bye" musician has been touring amid the legal drama.

Timberlake will return to the stage Sept. 28 in Newark, New Jersey. He will then travel to Canada, New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Orlando and other cities before taking his tour international in 2025.

Some of Timberlake's international stops include Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Denmark.

