Jussie Smollett gets March sentencing date in hate crime hoax case

Jussie Smollett will be sentenced on March 10 after he was convicted of five of six counts in his hate crime hoax case, Fox News Digital can confirm.

There will also be a status hearing on Thursday, Jan 27.

In December, a jury found Smollett guilty on the first five counts, and he was acquitted on a sixth count of lying to a detective weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

The 39-year-old former " Empire " actor was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct related to false statements to Chicago police officers about a 2019 hate crime against him. In 2019, he claimed that two men attacked him due to his skin color and sexual orientation.

He was found guilty of telling a police officer he was a hate crime victim, telling an officer he was a battery victim, telling a detective he was a hate crime victim, telling a detective he was a battery victim and then telling a detective again he was battery victim. He was not found guilty on a sixth charge of telling a second detective he was an aggravated battery victim.

