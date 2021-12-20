Judge orders Jussie Smollett case's full investigative report from the special prosecutor be made public

Cook County Judge Michael Toomin ordered that Special Prosecutor Dan Webb’s full report into his investigation of possible mistreatment of Jussie Smollett’s case be released now that his trial has concluded.

Dan Webb was appointed special prosecutor to the Smollett case in 2019, after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped a 16-count indictment against the actor. Webb's job was to probe the handling of the Smollett case and the decision to drop the charges. His investigation led to a new 6-count indictment and accusations that Foxx's office abused prosecutorial discretion by dropping the original charges.

Smollett went to trial earlier this month on those charges and was found guilty on five out of six of them. Soon after, Webb asked for the full report his office did into the decision by Foxx to drop the charges be released.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, that’s exactly what the judge did Monday. Now, the 60-page report will be made public.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.