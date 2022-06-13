'Jurassic World 3' dominates box office in opening weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The third installment in the "Jurassic World" franchise, "Jurassic World: Dominion," opened this past weekend with $143.3 million in box office sales in North America alone. The Universal Pictures film also grossed $398 million globally, with studio estimates optimistic as the film heads into its second week in theaters.

"Jurassic World 3" is the sixth in the entire Jurassic Parks franchise, opening in 72 international markets, according to Variety. China rounded in as the top international market, raking in $52.5 million in the film's opening weekend.

The newest Jurassic World includes several reprisal roles from the original cast, including Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

Despite its successful opening, "Dominion" falls behind the "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" opening weekend ($148 million) and the original 2015 "Jurassic World" opening weekend ($208.8 million). Studio estimates, however, are optimistic that box office numbers will surpass the $400 million mark as the film enters its first official week in theaters.

Harsh reviews from critics aside, audiences have given the new "Jurassic World" their approval with an A- CinemaScore, according to the Hollywood Reporter. On the other hand, the film currently has 34% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 1986 "Top Gun" sequel fell to #2 in the box office rankings since opening almost three weeks ago. "Top Gun: Maverick" passed $700 million globally this past weekend with ticket sales rounding in at $747 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.