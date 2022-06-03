'Jurassic World: Dominion' excites moviegoers to head to theaters, Times Square visitors say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

People in Times Square shared their feelings about watching "Jurassic World: Dominion."

"I’m definitely going to go watch the movie," Matthew, of New York City, told Fox News. "I love the Jurassic World movies. You can’t go wrong with the classic movies."

But Brandon, a New Yorker, said: "It’s not really my type of movie, but if it’s good I’ll go see it."

CHRIS PRATT ‘SACRIFICED A LOT’ TO FILM ‘JURASSIC WORLD’ MOVIE FRANCHISE

"Jurassic World: Dominion" is the third and final film in the Jurassic World franchise. It will be released in U.S. theaters on June 10.

The original "Jurassic Park," released in 1993, was centered around an unopened theme park that featured cloned dinosaurs. The film's success led to two direct sequels in addition to the three "Jurassic World" movies.

"I’m definitely going to watch it," Maria, who was visiting the Big Apple from Brazil, told Fox News. She said she saw a previous Jurassic World movie and called it "pretty cool."

‘JURASSIC PARK’S' LAURA DERN, SAM NEILL REFLECT ON 20-YEAR AGE GAP ROMANCE

"I like dinosaurs, all kinds of them," Jason, a New York City resident, said. "I feel excited about it."

People in Times Square also shared their preference for streaming movies at home or watching in theaters.

Jason said he is not sure if he will go to the theater due to "safety reasons like COVID."

VACCINATED PEOPLE SHOULD MASK UP IN THESE LOCATIONS, CDC SAYS

But others were less concerned.

"I’m so glad the whole COVID-19 thing is over so we can go in person", Maria said. "It’s better. It’s more exciting."

Movie theaters were labeled one of the "least safe" activities, particularly for unvaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2021 guidelines. The movie industry struggled from COVID-19 shutdowns with capacity restrictions and a lack of movies released.

WATCH THE FULL TRAILER HERE

Streaming services made movie-watching convenient at home, though "Jurassic World: Dominion" is only slated for release in theaters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like going back to the movies is a lot more classic," Christian, a New York City resident, said. "I consider myself more of an old soul."

Matthew said: "It’s better going to the movie theater than doing it online. I’m tired of being at home."