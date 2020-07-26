Julianne Hough celebrates birthday with ex Brooks Laich amid possible reconciliation rumors

Julianne Hough is celebrating her 32nd birthday in a big way.

The multihyphenate turned 32 on Monday, but celebrated with some pals, including "Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev, with a pool party over the weekend.

Dobrev, 31, shared a few pictures and videos from the celebration on her Instagram story, including one showing off Hough's birthday outfit: an orange, brown and white checkered dress, complete with a flower crown on her head.

JULIANNE HOUGH COMMENTS ON BROOKS LAICH'S 'THIRST TRAP' PIC AMID REPORTS THEY WANT EACH OTHER BACK

Among the photos Dobrev shared, which People magazine spotted, was one in which Hough took a leap from the edge of the pool, soaring over her estranged husband Brooks Laich, who ducked under a pool inflatable.

Hough and Laich, 37, announced their separation in May after nearly three years of marriage.

Since then, the two have proved to be friendly exes, continuing to support one another and even commenting on social-media posts.

JULIANNE HOUGH FEELING 'SUPER UPSET' AMID DIVORCE FROM BROOKS LAICH: REPORT

In recent days, however, several reports have surfaced stating that the two may be considering reconciliation.

"They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them," a source recently told Us Weekly.

The source added: "But, they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back."

Another insider also told People that Laich was "definitely still open to getting back together with Julianne."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If that were an option, he would be all in," the insider added. "Her friends and family love him, and everyone is pulling for him. He's a great guy, and they would love to see Julianne give things another chance."