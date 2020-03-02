Shannen Doherty coping with stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis with the help of friends, diet and exercise

Shannen Doherty opened up about how diet and fitness are helping her feel more like herself as she battles stage 4 breast cancer.

The 48-year-old actress revealed in February that her breast cancer had returned and was now at stage 4. The “Beverly Hills 90210" star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but entered remission following chemo and radiation. However, she revealed it returned in 2020.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the actress posted a series of photos showing her healthy lifestyle and thanking her friends for keeping her fit and on track.

“After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it. Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends,” she captioned the images.

She specifically shouted out her friend Anne Marie Kortright for being “relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way.”

Doherty continued: “She along with @cheforen @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable.”

She went on to give a shoutout to personal trainer Kira Stokes for giving her and Kortright a workout on Saturday.

“It’s been a productive great week,” she concluded. “I feel better. MY skin is alive and so am I.”

The note about health and wellness is in stark contrast to another post she shared weeks ago in which she admitted that she was “struggling” with her diagnosis and subsequent cancer battle.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers, and support. It's an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me," she wrote in a caption underneath a photo of herself riding a horse in a field.

She added: “To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I'm struggling is mild," Doherty wrote. "But...I believe that I will find my footing. I'll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace."

